Verizon's blazing fast Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW is on sale at a 50 percent discount

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jun 29, 2020, 9:03 AM
Samsung's Galaxy S20 family of ultra-high-end Android phones with gorgeous designs, large screens, and outstanding overall specifications was technically released almost four months ago, but there's actually one member that barely started shipping a few weeks back.

We're talking about Verizon's special Galaxy S20 5G UW edition, which obviously looks a lot like the unlocked 6.2-incher sold by Samsung with support for T-Mobile, AT&T, and Sprint's low and mid-band 5G networks while adding mmWave technology into the equation.

That allows this handset to achieve the highest 5G speeds available in the US right now with full compatibility for Big Red's Ultra Wideband service, but in order to do that and retain the $999.99 retail price, the Snapdragon 865 powerhouse leaves out the microSD card slot while also downgrading the memory count from 12 to 8 gigs.

If you don't mind making those sacrifices on the altar of blazing fast cellular connectivity, you'll be delighted to hear the Galaxy S20 5G UW variant is currently on sale at 50 percent off its aforementioned MSRP in Cloud White, Cosmic Gray, and Cloud Pink hues. That's right, if you hurry, you're looking at spending just 500 bucks instead of a full $1,000 in 24 monthly payments of $20.83 a pop.

Normally, you'd have to cough up no less than $41.67 a month for two years, but Best Buy is ready to give you a $350 "instant discount", as well as $6.25 bill credits. Naturally, you'll need to agree to a 24-month installment plan, but other than that, the killer new deal looks pretty straightforward, requiring no device trade-in and no number port-in. As far as we can tell, the promotion is also good for both new and existing Verizon subscribers with absolutely no other strings attached.

In case you're wondering, this combined $500 discount represents a solid improvement over the retailer's original Galaxy S20 5G UW promo, although Best Buy can do even better as far as Sprint's non-UW model is concerned, which costs $640 less than usual with a device payment plan and a new line of service or altogether new account.

Related phones

Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy S20 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.7
 Based on 3 Reviews
Galaxy S20 on
  • Display 6.2 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

