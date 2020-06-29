Verizon's blazing fast Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW is on sale at a 50 percent discount
We're talking about Verizon's special Galaxy S20 5G UW edition, which obviously looks a lot like the unlocked 6.2-incher sold by Samsung with support for T-Mobile, AT&T, and Sprint's low and mid-band 5G networks while adding mmWave technology into the equation.
Check out the new deal here
If you don't mind making those sacrifices on the altar of blazing fast cellular connectivity, you'll be delighted to hear the Galaxy S20 5G UW variant is currently on sale at 50 percent off its aforementioned MSRP in Cloud White, Cosmic Gray, and Cloud Pink hues. That's right, if you hurry, you're looking at spending just 500 bucks instead of a full $1,000 in 24 monthly payments of $20.83 a pop.
Normally, you'd have to cough up no less than $41.67 a month for two years, but Best Buy is ready to give you a $350 "instant discount", as well as $6.25 bill credits. Naturally, you'll need to agree to a 24-month installment plan, but other than that, the killer new deal looks pretty straightforward, requiring no device trade-in and no number port-in. As far as we can tell, the promotion is also good for both new and existing Verizon subscribers with absolutely no other strings attached.
In case you're wondering, this combined $500 discount represents a solid improvement over the retailer's original Galaxy S20 5G UW promo, although Best Buy can do even better as far as Sprint's non-UW model is concerned, which costs $640 less than usual with a device payment plan and a new line of service or altogether new account.