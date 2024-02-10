Mystery Google device with Tensor G4 chip spotted on Geekbench 5
It's rumor season once again for Google Pixel devices and so far it hasn't disappointed. As rumors have begun to swirl around the upcoming Pixel 9 and Pixel Fold 2, both of which are expected to drop this fall sporting the latest Tensor G4 chipset, a mysterious new device has popped up on Geekbench that many believe could be one of these two devices.
Codenamed "Tokay", which in nature is the name of a large gecko native to Asia and some Pacific Islands, this new device boasts 8GB of RAM and runs the latest Android 14. As reported by GSMArena (via MySmartPrice), the Geekbench 5 scores themselves weren't particularly impressive. However, the processor setup did spark some interest, with an octa-core CPU and a prime core clocked at a speedy 3.10GHz. This definitely hints at an upgrade over the Pixel 8's Tensor G3 chip.
Image Source: GSM Arena | MySmartPrice
There's also the intriguing "Tokay" codename to consider. Google loves matching codenames for devices utilizing the same chip, and with the Pixel 9 series reportedly having codenames like "Komodo" for the regular Pixel 9 and "Caiman" for the Pro model, speculation is ripe for thinking that this might be a third Pixel 9 variant — perhaps the smaller sized Pixel 9 Pro that has been rumored before.
As Google has been known to change codenames before, there is also speculation that this could be the company's next foldable, the Pixel Fold 2. Rumor has it that it may drop alongside alongside the Pixel 9 series in the fall, rather than in June as it did last year. Furthermore, this change is allegedly taking place so that both the slab and foldable model could share the same chipset this time around, and consequently share the same features. Having lower specs on the original Pixel Fold was a major pain point for its users once the Pixel 8 launched and received AI features that Pixel Fold users have yet to receive.
All of this said, it must also be noted that this is all pure speculation at this point. Until an official announcement is made, we can't say for sure what the "Tokay" name represents or what chip it houses. In the meantime, we will continue to enjoy the tech and the possibility of new devices we can obsess over.
