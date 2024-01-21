Galaxy S24 Ultra and its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 get humbled by Galaxy S24 Plus in new test

Galaxy S24 Ultra

This test is a ray tracing benchmark for GPUs and simulates a scenario where you might be playing a game for a long period to find if there are stability or cooling issues. In short, it can help you understand how your phone's performance changes during heavy use and how it manages heat.





The Galaxy S24 Ultra achieved a maximum score of 8,249 and a minimum score of 3,984 and a stability rating of 64 percent. The Exynos 2400-fueled Galaxy S24 Plus fared far better, with maximum and minimum scores of 8,905 and 5,755 respectively, and stability of 64.6 percent.





Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus one of the This suggests that the Exynos 2400 will perform better over extended periods of gaming and this could make theand S24 Plus one of the best gaming phones of 2024.





Previously, X user @GaryeonHan suggested that Samsung's latest smartphone chip handled the demanding game Genshin Impact better than the iPhone 15 Pro , though a follow-up to that tweet dampened our excitement somewhat by saying the Exynos 2400 didn't struggle with the game because the texture resolution was set to low.





