Galaxy S24 Ultra and its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 get humbled by Galaxy S24 Plus in new test

Samsung Android Processors
As expected, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 everywhere, but most markets got Exynos 2400-powered variants of the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus. Qualcomm's Snapdragon chips are deemed to be superior to Samsung's in-house chipsets and the company isn't exactly challenging that assumption by excluding its latest home-brewed chip from the highest-end model, the Galaxy S24 Ultra. That doesn't necessarily prove that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered models will perform better. On the contrary, the Exynos 2400 might turn out to be a better option for many users.

X user Quadrans Muralis shared Galaxy S24 Ultra and Exynos Galaxy S24's 3DMark Solar Bay Stress Test results which were posted on Korean website dcinside.

This test is a ray tracing benchmark for GPUs and simulates a scenario where you might be playing a game for a long period to find if there are stability or cooling issues. In short, it can help you understand how your phone's performance changes during heavy use and how it manages heat.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra achieved a maximum score of 8,249 and a minimum score of 3,984 and a stability rating of 64 percent. The Exynos 2400-fueled Galaxy S24 Plus fared far better, with maximum and minimum scores of 8,905 and 5,755 respectively, and stability of 64.6 percent.

This suggests that the Exynos 2400 will perform better over extended periods of gaming and this could make the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus one of the best gaming phones of 2024.

Previously, X user @GaryeonHan suggested that Samsung's latest smartphone chip handled the demanding game Genshin Impact better than the iPhone 15 Pro, though a follow-up to that tweet dampened our excitement somewhat by saying the Exynos 2400 didn't struggle with the game because the texture resolution was set to low. 


That doesn't make the Exynos 2400 any less impressive though and the reason why the game was running at a low resolution might be because the developers hadn't had the time to optimize it for the Galaxy S24.

