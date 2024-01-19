Google reportedly submits customized Exynos-free Tensor G5 SoC for testing





Testing will begin in the middle of 2024 although it should be made clear that the 2024 Pixel 9 series will use the Tensor G4 AP that will be very similar to the G3 currently powering the Pixel 8 series. But that will be it for the Exynos-based Tensor chips and the Tensor G5 is expected to be manufactured by TSMC using the latter's 3nm process node. More importantly, the chip will be fully customized by Google giving it a chance to add a large number of stunning new features made exclusively for Pixel phones.









Using TSMC's 3nm node, Google can create a Tensor chip that will be more powerful and energy efficient than previous Tensor APs. The G5 has the codename "Laguna" and TSMC also plans on using an advanced packaging technology, similar to the one used by Apple , allowing the components to be thin and even more energy efficient. Anything that Google can do to improve the battery life of its Pixel phones would be appreciated by Pixel users.





A former Google chip executive said back in July that the chip engineering team wasn't sure that Google wanted to spend the money it would take to develop its own custom chipsets when the truth is that the Pixel line does not sell in big numbers. And with the recent layoffs at the company, money seems to be tight in Mountain View. But Google does seem committed to the idea that to take the Pixel line to the next tier, it has to break from Exynos and customize the Tensor chipsets.





