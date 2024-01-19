Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $800 off the new device with a trade-in. As if that's not enough, there's a gift – a $100 eCert alongside your preorder.

Google reportedly submits customized Exynos-free Tensor G5 SoC for testing

Android Processors Google
Google reportedly submits customized Exynos-free Tensor G5 SoC for testing
Back in July, we told you about Google's plan to make the Tensor G5 chipset the first application processor (AP) powering Pixel phones to be "fully customized by Google." The chip, as we noted, won't be ready to be used until the Pixel 10 series is built for its release in 2025. A report released today by Taiwan's Economic Daily (via 9to5Google) says that Google has already submitted its "self-developed" version of the Tensor G5 chipset to KYEC, a company that provides testing services including "wafer probing, final product test, burn-in test, assembly services, and other services."

Testing will begin in the middle of 2024 although it should be made clear that the 2024 Pixel 9 series will use the Tensor G4 AP that will be very similar to the G3 currently powering the Pixel 8 series. But that will be it for the Exynos-based Tensor chips and the Tensor G5 is expected to be manufactured by TSMC using the latter's 3nm process node. More importantly, the chip will be fully customized by Google giving it a chance to add a large number of stunning new features made exclusively for Pixel phones.

The Google Tensor G3 chipset powers the current Pixel 8 series - Google reportedly submits customized Exynos-free Tensor G5 SoC for testing
The Google Tensor G3 chipset powers the current Pixel 8 series

Using TSMC's 3nm node, Google can create a Tensor chip that will be more powerful and energy efficient than previous Tensor APs. The G5 has the codename "Laguna" and TSMC also plans on using an advanced packaging technology, similar to the one used by Apple, allowing the components to be thin and even more energy efficient. Anything that Google can do to improve the battery life of its Pixel phones would be appreciated by Pixel users.

A former Google chip executive said back in July that the chip engineering team wasn't sure that Google wanted to spend the money it would take to develop its own custom chipsets when the truth is that the Pixel line does not sell in big numbers. And with the recent layoffs at the company, money seems to be tight in Mountain View. But Google does seem committed to the idea that to take the Pixel line to the next tier, it has to break from Exynos and customize the Tensor chipsets.

Pixel buyers who agree might want to skip over the Pixel 9 series due this coming October unless Google can answer back to Samsung's Galaxy AI attack with more dazzling features of its own. But the better suggestion is to wait until the Tensor G5 is powering the Pixel 10 to see Google's full response.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra shows off its perfectly flat screen in a quick new hands-on video
Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra shows off its perfectly flat screen in a quick new hands-on video
X user is playing with fire as they post Galaxy S24 Ultra unboxing videos in three colors
X user is playing with fire as they post Galaxy S24 Ultra unboxing videos in three colors
First camera samples with the Galaxy S24 Ultra: here's how they look next to S23 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max
First camera samples with the Galaxy S24 Ultra: here's how they look next to S23 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max
Samsung leaks its own Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra hours ahead of official launch event
Samsung leaks its own Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra hours ahead of official launch event
Amazon’s incredible Black Friday deal on the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro returns for a short while
Amazon’s incredible Black Friday deal on the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro returns for a short while
Samsung's smashing trade-in deal on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ lets you snag it for peanuts
Samsung's smashing trade-in deal on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ lets you snag it for peanuts

Latest News

T-Mobile will no longer keep its word from before about not raising prices
T-Mobile will no longer keep its word from before about not raising prices
Free Samsung Galaxy S24 plus exclusive 5G network speeds await at T-Mobile
Free Samsung Galaxy S24 plus exclusive 5G network speeds await at T-Mobile
Apple's footnote reveals when to expect iOS 17.3 to be released
Apple's footnote reveals when to expect iOS 17.3 to be released
The just-arrived Galaxy S24’s Circle to Search feature will make it to the Pixel 8: How and why to use
The just-arrived Galaxy S24’s Circle to Search feature will make it to the Pixel 8: How and why to use
Protect your Galaxy S24 with an invisible shield: Whitestone Dome Glass
Protect your Galaxy S24 with an invisible shield: Whitestone Dome Glass
One UI 6.1 is here! Here's what's new
One UI 6.1 is here! Here's what's new
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless