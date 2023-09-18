Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!

Pixel 8 will be woefully behind iPhone 15 Pro in gaming performance if this leak is true

Android Google
1
Pixel 8 will be woefully behind iPhone 15 Pro in gaming performance if this leak is true
The Google Pixel 8'sTensor G3 may come with the same GPU as the Pixel 7, says leaker Revegnus.

The Tensor G2 features a seven-core Arm Mali-G710 GPU and is no match for the top gaming phones. You can definitely play games on the Pixel 7 but the experience will be decent at best and you can't play demanding games at the highest settings.

Meanwhile, other high-end phones like the Galaxy S23 Ultra can easily tackle intense games. In fact, the new iPhone 15 Pro is being compared to handheld gaming consoles due to its improved GPU with support for upscaling and hardware-accelerated ray tracing. You will even be able to play native versions of some big-budgeted games on the iPhone 15 Pro.

The Tensor G3 was previously expected to have a ten-core Arm Immortalis G715 GPU, which would have led to around a 15 percent improvement in graphics performance. Even with the G715, the Pixel 8 would have been behind Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered phones in graphics performance. The Arm Immortalis-G715 also supports ray tracing.

Pixel 8 will be woefully behind iPhone 15 Pro in gaming performance if this leak is true

But none of those improvements are coming to the Pixel 8, assuming this rumor is true. We can look forward to other improvements though, such as a new 1+4+4 core layout with newer but not the latest ARM cores. It's also expected to be better at heat management, which is something that Pixel fans will definitely appreciate as the Tensor-powered Pixels heat up easily. 

Google has already shown us what the Pixel 8 looks like and will fully reveal the lineup on October 4. The phones are expected to have slightly smaller screens than the outgoing models, a bigger main camera, a new ultrawide shooter, bigger batteries. and support for faster charging speeds.

The phones are rumored to get longer software support than the current-gen models, which have been promised three OS upgrades and five years of security support. There's also a slight chance that they will be more expensive
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Popular stories

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 512GB hits rock-bottom prices at Amazon
The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 512GB hits rock-bottom prices at Amazon
Unpopular opinion: Titanium iPhone 15 Pro colors are amazingly well designed
Unpopular opinion: Titanium iPhone 15 Pro colors are amazingly well designed
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the cheapest Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 variant at an irresistible price
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the cheapest Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 variant at an irresistible price
Amazon throws an irresistible deal on the premium Garmin Forerunner 945
Amazon throws an irresistible deal on the premium Garmin Forerunner 945
Google is turning 25 and slashing $250 off the Pixel 7 Pro to celebrate in style
Google is turning 25 and slashing $250 off the Pixel 7 Pro to celebrate in style
Samsung launched a smashing limited-time deal on the Galaxy S23
Samsung launched a smashing limited-time deal on the Galaxy S23
Story Timeline
15 stories
18 Sep, 2023
Pixel 8 will be woefully behind iPhone 15 Pro in gaming performance if this leak is true
12 Sep, 2023
Pixel 8 line's Tensor G3 may finally solve the biggest issue plaguing Google chips
01 Sep, 2023
Pixel 8 might be more expensive than Pixel 7
30 Aug, 2023
Official Pixel 8 Pro image pops up on Google website as more details on colors are also revealed
24 Aug, 2023
Google fan survey hints at powerful AI camera features for the Pixel 8
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Amazon announces dates for its Prime Day event in October
Amazon announces dates for its Prime Day event in October
YouTube Music now suggests you “Cry”, one of five new mood filters
YouTube Music now suggests you “Cry”, one of five new mood filters
This might be your very last chance to get Google's excellent Pixel 6a at an unbeatable price
This might be your very last chance to get Google's excellent Pixel 6a at an unbeatable price
Google Voice extends spam protection to SMS messages on Android and iOS
Google Voice extends spam protection to SMS messages on Android and iOS
Best Buy is slashing the price of Apple's brand spanking new AirPods Pro 2 while still on pre-order
Best Buy is slashing the price of Apple's brand spanking new AirPods Pro 2 while still on pre-order
Amazon UK throws a limited-time deal on the affordable Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
Amazon UK throws a limited-time deal on the affordable Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless