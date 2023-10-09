Pixel 7 and 6 owners witness heat and battery improvements with Android 14 update
On October 4, Google unveiled its latest additions to the Pixel family, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, but that was not all, as Android 14 was also made official, and the long-awaited Android update seems to have hit the sweet spot.
Feedback from numerous Pixel users on Reddit, as reported by Android Police, suggests that making the leap to Android 14 does wonders for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7. Google seems to have fine-tuned things under the hood, addressing heat and battery issues. Users have noticed their phones running cooler and some even claim their Pixel's battery life “has doubled.”
Without a formal announcement, it seems Google quietly rolled out changes in Android 14 to tackle these woes. It looks like the latest Android is not only dealing with overheating issues on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7, but a user reports that their “Qualcomm-based Pixel 5a is seeing significant battery and temp improvements” as well.
But if you have been facing similar struggles with your Pixel device, giving Android 14 a shot is worth considering. It is already rolling out for Pixel phones. Check below to see if your Pixel device is on the supported phones list:
Previous reports highlighted the Pixel 6 and 7 grappling with battery drain and overheating problems, often linked to power-hungry apps like the Google App. In addition, the Tensor chips powering the Pixel phones tend to get hot due to being crafted on Samsung's older and less efficient 5nm technology, coupled with older CPU cores that use more power.
Pixel Fold users might see these improvements after updating to Android 14, too. Of course, Android 14 is not a magic fix. Given the power-hungry nature of Tensor SoCs, your phone might still heat up under intense use, especially in direct sunlight or during gaming sessions.
Later this year, Android 14 will also make its way to Samsung Galaxy, Nothing, OnePlus, Oppo, Sony, vivo, and Xiaomi phones. Keep an eye out for the update!
