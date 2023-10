Pixel 7 and 6 owners witness heat and battery improvements with Android 14 update

Pre-order the Pixel 8 Pro at Amazon now and get the Pixel Watch 2 as a gift The Pixel 8 Pro is available for pre-order at Amazon. The smartphone has one of the brightest screens and most impressive cameras. While the pre-order campaign lasts, you get the Pixel Watch 2 as a gift with your Pixel 8 Pro purchase. $350 off (26%) Gift Pre-order at Amazon Google Pixel 8: pre-order at Amazon today and get the Pixel Buds Pro as a gift The Google Pixel 8 can now be pre-ordered at Amazon. Right now, the phone comes with an awesome gift - the Pixel Buds Pro. This deal lasts during the pre-order campaign only. $200 off (22%) Gift Pre-order at Amazon Pre-order the Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy and save up to $360 with a trade-in Complete your Google ecosystem with a new Google Pixel Watch 2. Trade-ins are allowed and can help you save up to $360 as a trade-in credit. Don't miss out. $360 off (90%) Trade-in $39 99 $399 99 Pre-order at BestBuy

Feedback from numerous Pixel users on, as reported by, suggests that making the leap todoes wonders for theand. Google seems to have fine-tuned things under the hood, addressing heat and battery issues. Users have noticed their phones running cooler and some even claim their Pixel's battery life “.” Previous reports highlighted the Pixel 6 and 7 grappling with battery drain and overheating problems , often linked to power-hungry apps like the Google App. In addition, the Tensor chips powering the Pixel phones tend to get hot due to being crafted on Samsung's older and less efficient 5nm technology, coupled with older CPU cores that use more power.Without a formal announcement, it seems Google quietly rolled out changes into tackle these woes. It looks like the latest Android is not only dealing with overheating issues on theand, but a user reports that their “” as well.users might see these improvements after updating to, too. Of course,is not a magic fix. Given the power-hungry nature of Tensor SoCs, your phone might still heat up under intense use, especially in direct sunlight or during gaming sessions.But if you have been facing similar struggles with your Pixel device, givinga shot is worth considering. It is already rolling out for Pixel phones. Check below to see if your Pixel device is on the supported phones list:Later this year,will also make its way to Samsung Galaxy, Nothing, OnePlus, Oppo, Sony, vivo, and Xiaomi phones. Keep an eye out for the update!