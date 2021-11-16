Phones in 2022 will finally fix the one thing that was wrong with phones from 2021

This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.

Here is a quick glance at the expected dimensions of the S22 compared to the current S21:





Galaxy S22 — 146 x 70.5 x 7.6mm

Galaxy S21 — 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9mm





Samsung is also reshaping its budget phones where the most popular model, the expected Galaxy A33, is expected to feature much smaller dimensions than its predecessor, the Galaxy A32 . You might underestimate this cheapo gadget for its unremarkable specs, but it might be a far bigger deal than some might think, as Samsung reportedly plans to make 23 million A33 5G units in 2022, more than the combined production goal of the Galaxy S22 and S22+.





Don't expect an iPhone mini-like super tiny Android phone, though





With the world's biggest manufacturer switching gears to smaller devices, we expect others to follow suit too. Now, don't hold your breath for an iPhone mini kind of an Android phone. That might just be a bit too tiny and have way too compromised battery life (even though we know a few people who would love such a thing with all its limitations). Instead, think of a slightly bigger, yet still very compact device, the new modern definition of compact.





Unfortunately, we haven't seen any commitment to smaller phones so far from the likes of Google and OnePlus, and both of them make great phones that unfortunately only come in two sizes: large and larger.





But if Samsung's compact phones prove successful, we are sure others will quickly join in the party. And 2022, might finally fix the number one thing that Android compact phone lovers were missing — finally, an actually good compact Android phone!

