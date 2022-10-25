OnePlus’ newest phone is a collaboration with one of the biggest gacha games
OnePlus is no stranger to collaboration with major brands. Some of the company’s limited-edition phones and smartwatches launched in the last couple of years include big names like Cyberpunk 2077, Harry Potter, Flash Silver, McLaren, and Pac-Man.
Today, the Chinese handset maker announced it has teamed up with miHoYo for the launch of another limited-edition flagship, the OnePlus Ace Pro Genshin Impact. As expected, nothing has changed on the inside in terms of hardware, but the phone does come with wallpapers and other themed software.
In any case, buying the OnePlus Ace Pro Genshin Impact Limited Edition has absolutely nothing to do with the gacha mechanic. Instead, you’ll be getting a more than decently specced smartphone, alongside some stickers, posters, a Genshin-themed case, vouchers and shopping points for the Oppo store, and a gorgeous retail box.
But the best news is the Genshin Impact Limited Edition costs the same as the regular OnePlus Ace Pro model, which means you’ll be able to get this one for around $590. Unfortunately, this one’s only available in China and it’s unlikely to be introduced in other regions.
I can’t think of a scenario where OnePlus’ new phone won’t sell like hot cakes. Genshin Impact is huge worldwide, but it’s even bigger in China, so weebs are certainly going to want to own this very rare smartphone.
Genshin Impact is one of the biggest gacha games, a rather new genre of videogames that smartly implements the so-called “gacha” mechanic, which is similar to loot boxes. Through great visuals and addictive gameplay loops, gacha games entice players to spend real money for various in-game items, currency and/or characters.
One other thing worth noting is that the OnePlus Ace Pro Genshin Impact Limited Edition packs 16GB RAM and 512GB internal memory, just like the highest tier version of the regular model.
