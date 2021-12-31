Notification Center

Genshin Impact steps into 2022 with new characters, outfits, the Enkanomiya Map, and more

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
Genshin Impact steps into 2022 with new characters, outfits, the Enkanomiya Map, and more
If you haven’t played one of the most visually stunning and hardware demanding mobile games out there, 2022 is the perfect time to chime in. Yes, we’re talking about Genshin Impact. The game is completely free on the App Store and on Google Play Store (although there are in-app purchases baked into the title). Genshin Impact is also available on PC, Xbox, and Playstation, so if you prefer one of these platforms, you’re good to go.

The next big update to the game is slated for January 5th (version 2.4 - Fleeting Colors in Flight) and brings lots of new things. For starters, the update adds the new Enkanomiya map to the game, as well as two new characters - Shenhe and Yunjin.

There are new outfits for Keqing and Nigguang, and if you missed on the banners for Zhongli, Ganyu, and Xiao, you’ll have a second chance in 2022. To top it all up, the Lantern Rite Festival will arrive with the 2.4 update as well.

Pre-installation of the package will likely start on January 3th for iOS, Android, and PC. While you wait, you can check out the official trailer below.

