New leak details the most powerful tablet of H1 2025
There won’t be too many Android flagship tablets available on the market in the first half of the year. The next powerful tablets from Samsung won’t arrive until later this fall, so there will not be too many options for those looking for a top-of-the-line tablet that's not an iPad.
The only two slates equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipsets that we know of are Oppo's Pad 4 Pro and the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro. The former is expected to arrive sometime in April, while the latter should be announced around the same time, but no later than June. Judging by the latest report coming from China, the two tablets will be similar in terms of specs, but they will probably be available in different markets.
Unsurprising, the Pad 2 Pro will be equipped with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the same that’s rumored to power the Oppo Pad 4 Pro. Also, the tablet is expected to pack at 16 GB RAM and 1 TB internal storage, but different memory options are likely to be launched on the market.
Although not as big as Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro is said to boast a large 13.2-inch LCD display with 3.4K resolution. Also, the tablet is rumored to feature a 13-megapixel main camera and secondary 8-megapixel selfie snapper in the front.
Even though DCS didn’t say when exactly the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro will be launched on the market, they did mention that it will be one of two tablets powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite to come out in the first half of 2025.
This means that the Pad 2 Pro could be introduced in June at the latest, although there’s a high chance that OnePlus’ flagship tablet will be announced around the same time as the Oppo Pad 4 Pro, which is rumored to arrive in April.
Reliable leaker Digital Chat Station has the latest scoop on the upcoming OnePlus Pad 2 Pro, an Android tablet that seems to have been built specifically for long gaming sessions.
The Pad 2 is OnePlus' current flagship tablet | Image credit: PhoneArena
Another selling point of the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro is likely to be the very large 10,000 mAh battery, which supports either 67W or 80W fast charging speeds. OnePlus has yet to decide whether it will be more beneficial for the stability of the battery to implement lower charging speeds or go for the maximum value.
