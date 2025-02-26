GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

New leak claims Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ is bigger than the iPad Pro 13 (2024)

Samsung Galaxy Tab
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ will soon have a successor | Image credit: PhoneArena
Samsung will be expanding its Fan Edition lineup of tablets with new models this year. The Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE+ have already been making headlines for a few months, and we even have a bunch of information regarding their specs.

The one thing that was missing from the previous reports was how big the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ will be in comparison with the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+. The answer to that question was provided earlier today by none other than Winfuture’s Roland Quandt.

According to Quandt, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ features a 13.1-inch display, which is huge in comparison with the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+’s 12.4-inch display. It’s not the difference between the two displays that’s huge, but any 13+-inch tablet is very large these days.

Although it comes with a 13.1-inch display, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ is still smaller than Samsung’s other truly huge tablets, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra and Tab S10 Ultra. However, the latter are in a completely different price range, so that’s a benefit for Samsung fans who can’t afford to go for the top-tier models.

Apple iPad Pro 13 (2024) is only 0.1-inch smaller than the Galaxy Tab S10 Fe+ | Image credit: Apple

Apple also has a couple of very large tablets that feature at least 13-inches displays, such as the iPad Air 13 and iPad Pro 13 (2024). Obviously, there’s a lot more expensive, so having a much more affordable alternative available can only be a good thing for customers.

In the same piece of news, Roland Quandt also confirmed that the Galaxy Tab S10 FE sports a 10.9-inch display, the same as the Galaxy Tab S9 FE, so there are no size differences here.

Both tablets will be available in multiple variants based on the amount of memory, but the most expensive models come with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage.

Other information about the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE+ that has previously leaked include details about chipset and cameras. Both tablets will be equipped with Exynos 1580 processors and 12-megapixel front-facing cameras. Also, they will be available in Wi-Fi and cellular versions, but that will depend on the market.
Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
T-Mobile strategy is backfiring spectacularly, with users leaving or threatening to leave
T-Mobile and Metro announce iPhone 16e "on Us" deals
Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now
AT&T iPhone 16 upgrade fiasco serves as a reminder to double check details before switching phones
The high-end Galaxy Tab S9+ is selling like hotcakes with Best Buy's sweet deal
The glamtastic Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition is massively discounted for the very first time
These Oppo Find X8 Ultra renders got the whole town laughing
Grab the JBL Live 770NC at a new record-low price with this huge 43% discount
The Honor Magic 7 Pro's AI magic excels when it comes to upscaling and restoring old photos
Bose fans, rejoice: the latest premium QuietComfort headphones are now a true bargain
This premium Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 model gets a rare $351 discount with Amazon's epic deal
