The most powerful Android tablet tipped to arrive in April
Apple and Samsung are the most popular brands in the United States when it comes to smartphone, and the situation is similar if we’re talking about tablets. The Galaxy Tab lineup is selling just as well as Apple’s iPads, but if you’re looking for something “different,” the US might not be the best place to go shopping.
In fact, the Oppo Pad 4 Pro will be the world’s first Android tablet to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. Reliable leaker Digital Chat Station claims that Oppo’s tablet will be introduced in April alongside another high-profile device, the Find X8 Ultra.
Initially slated for a March release, the Find X8 Ultra has now been confirmed for unveiling in April, and according to Oppo, this might be the only Chinese-branded Ultra smartphone with a flat screen that we will be getting this year. This statement coming from an Oppo official seems a bit weird considering that there are many Chinese handset makers that are releasing “Ultra” phones.
As far as the Oppo Pad 4 Pro goes, no other details about its specs have been leaked apart from the chipset. We surely hope that OnePlus the exact same tablet under a different name because its brand is probably more popular outside of China.
All upcoming Oppo products will be initially introduced in China, but many of them will be available globally slightly later. The Oppo Pad 4 Pro feels like a great proposition for those who want a very powerful Android tablet but don’t really want to go for a Galaxy Tab model.
A third phone, the Find X8 Next (a compact version of Find X8), is also expected to be announced during the same event, at least according to Digital Chat Station. Previously known as Find X8 Mini, the “small screen flagship” is supposed to offer customers a compact alternative to the “phablets” that most companies put out these days.
The Pad 3 Pro is Oppo's current flagship tablet | Image credit: Oppo
