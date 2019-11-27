Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
'The Irishman' release is on Netflix, here are all the new shows and movies coming in December

Daniel Petrov   /  Nov 27, 2019


Today is "The Irishman" release date on Netflix, and if you have set aside your evening for a Netflix and chill, scratch the chill part. With a director like Martin Scroses, and starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino or Joe Pesci, one would be forgiven to think that The Irishman is just a Netflix spin on Goodfellas. 

The first reviews beg to differ, though, but we won't be spoiling the suspense for you, as you can simply fire up your TV tonight, and feel much better about your 4K Netflix tier subscription.

It's not just the brand with the red letters, though. With the arrival of Apple TV+ and Disney+ this month, both new and formidable "old-media" competitors to the existing Netflix darling will be vying for your eyeballs, and here's how Netflix is planning to respond with new December releases.

New Netflix December 2019 movies, TV shows and original content releases


December 1

  • Dead Kids - NETFLIX FILM

December 2

  • Nightflyers: Season 1
  • Team Kaylie: Part 2 - NETFLIX FAMILY

December 3

  • Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos: A Primeira Tentação de Cristo - NETFLIX FILM
  • Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah - NETFLIX ORIGINAL



  • War on Everyone

December 4

  • The Last O.G.: Season 2
  • Let’s Dance - NETFLIX FILM
  • Los Briceño - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Magic for Humans: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

December 5

  • A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby - NETFLIX FILM
  • Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Greenleaf: Season 4
  • Home for Christmas - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • V Wars - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

December 6

  • Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • The Chosen One: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • The Confession Killer - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Fuller House: Season 5 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Glow Up - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Marriage Story - NETFLIX FILM
  • Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas - NETFLIX FAMILY
  • Teasing Master Takagi-san: Season 2 - NETFLIX ANIME
  • Three Days of Christmas - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Triad Princess - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Virgin River - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

December 8

  • From Paris with Love

December 9

  • A Family Reunion Christmas - NETFLIX FAMILY
  • It Comes at Night

December 10

  • Michelle Wolf: Joke Show - NETFLIX ORIGINAL



  • Outlander: Season 3

December 11

  • The Sky Is Pink

December 12

  • Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos - NETFLIX FILM
  • Jack Whitehall: Christmas with my Father - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

December 13

  • 6 Underground - NETFLIX FILM

December 15

  • A Family Man
  • Dil Dhadakne Do
  • Karthik Calling Karthik

December 16

  • Burlesque
  • The Danish Girl
  • The Magicians: Season 4

December 17

  • Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America! - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

December 18

  • Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Soundtrack - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

December 19

  • After The Raid - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Ultraviolet: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Twice Upon a Time - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

December 20

  • The Two Popes - NETFLIX FILM
  • The Witcher - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

December 22

  • Private Practice: Season 1-6

December 23

  • Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 1

December 24

  • CAROLE & TUESDAY: Part 2 - NETFLIX ANIME
  • Como caído del cielo - NETFLIX FILM
  • Crash Landing on You - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Lost in Space: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

December 25

  • Sweetheart

December 26

  • The App - NETFLIX FILM
  • Le Bazar de la Charité - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Fast & Furious Spy Racers - NETFLIX FAMILY
  • You: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

December 27

  • The Gift - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • The Secret Life of Pets 2

December 28

  • Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy - NETFLIX FILM

December 29

  • Lawless

December 30

  • Alexa & Katie: Season 3 - NETFLIX FAMILY
  • The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened - NETFLIX ANIME

December 31

  • The Degenerates: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Die Another Day
  • GoldenEye
  • Heartbreakers
  • The Neighbor - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Red Dawn
  • Tomorrow Never Dies
  • The World Is Not Enough
  • Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures - NETFLIX ORIGINAL


