'The Irishman' release is on Netflix, here are all the new shows and movies coming in December
Today is "The Irishman" release date on Netflix, and if you have set aside your evening for a Netflix and chill, scratch the chill part. With a director like Martin Scroses, and starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino or Joe Pesci, one would be forgiven to think that The Irishman is just a Netflix spin on Goodfellas.
It's not just the brand with the red letters, though. With the arrival of Apple TV+ and Disney+ this month, both new and formidable "old-media" competitors to the existing Netflix darling will be vying for your eyeballs, and here's how Netflix is planning to respond with new December releases.
New Netflix December 2019 movies, TV shows and original content releases
December 1
December 2
December 3
December 4
December 5
December 6
December 8
December 9
December 10
- Dead Kids - NETFLIX FILM
December 2
- Nightflyers: Season 1
- Team Kaylie: Part 2 - NETFLIX FAMILY
December 3
- Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos: A Primeira Tentação de Cristo - NETFLIX FILM
- Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- War on Everyone
December 4
- The Last O.G.: Season 2
- Let’s Dance - NETFLIX FILM
- Los Briceño - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Magic for Humans: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
December 5
- A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby - NETFLIX FILM
- Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Greenleaf: Season 4
- Home for Christmas - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- V Wars - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
December 6
- Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Chosen One: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Confession Killer - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Fuller House: Season 5 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Glow Up - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Marriage Story - NETFLIX FILM
- Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas - NETFLIX FAMILY
- Teasing Master Takagi-san: Season 2 - NETFLIX ANIME
- Three Days of Christmas - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Triad Princess - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Virgin River - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
December 8
- From Paris with Love
December 9
- A Family Reunion Christmas - NETFLIX FAMILY
- It Comes at Night
December 10
- Michelle Wolf: Joke Show - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Outlander: Season 3
December 11
- The Sky Is Pink
December 12
- Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos - NETFLIX FILM
- Jack Whitehall: Christmas with my Father - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
December 13
- 6 Underground - NETFLIX FILM
December 15
- A Family Man
- Dil Dhadakne Do
- Karthik Calling Karthik
December 16
- Burlesque
- The Danish Girl
- The Magicians: Season 4
December 17
- Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America! - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
December 18
- Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Soundtrack - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
December 19
- After The Raid - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Ultraviolet: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Twice Upon a Time - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
December 20
- The Two Popes - NETFLIX FILM
- The Witcher - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
December 22
- Private Practice: Season 1-6
December 23
- Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 1
December 24
- CAROLE & TUESDAY: Part 2 - NETFLIX ANIME
- Como caído del cielo - NETFLIX FILM
- Crash Landing on You - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Lost in Space: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
December 25
- Sweetheart
December 26
- The App - NETFLIX FILM
- Le Bazar de la Charité - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers - NETFLIX FAMILY
- You: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
December 27
- The Gift - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- The Secret Life of Pets 2
December 28
- Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy - NETFLIX FILM
December 29
- Lawless
December 30
- Alexa & Katie: Season 3 - NETFLIX FAMILY
- The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened - NETFLIX ANIME
December 31
- The Degenerates: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Die Another Day
- GoldenEye
- Heartbreakers
- The Neighbor - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Red Dawn
- Tomorrow Never Dies
- The World Is Not Enough
- Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):