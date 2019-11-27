'The Irishman' release is on Netflix, here are all the new shows and movies coming in December





Today is " Today is " The Irishman " release date on Netflix, and if you have set aside your evening for a Netflix and chill, scratch the chill part. With a director like Martin Scroses, and starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino or Joe Pesci, one would be forgiven to think that The Irishman is just a Netflix spin on Goodfellas.





The first reviews beg to differ, though, but we won't be spoiling the suspense for you, as you can simply fire up your TV tonight, and feel much better about your 4K Netflix tier subscription.









New Netflix December 2019 movies, TV shows and original content releases





Dead Kids - NETFLIX FILM

December 2



Nightflyers: Season 1

Team Kaylie: Part 2 - NETFLIX FAMILY

December 3



Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos: A Primeira Tentação de Cristo - NETFLIX FILM

Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah - NETFLIX ORIGINAL









War on Everyone

December 4



The Last O.G.: Season 2

Let’s Dance - NETFLIX FILM

Los Briceño - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Magic for Humans: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

December 5



A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby - NETFLIX FILM

Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Greenleaf: Season 4

Home for Christmas - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

V Wars - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

December 6



Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Chosen One: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Confession Killer - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Fuller House: Season 5 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Glow Up - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marriage Story - NETFLIX FILM

Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas - NETFLIX FAMILY

Teasing Master Takagi-san: Season 2 - NETFLIX ANIME

Three Days of Christmas - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Triad Princess - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Virgin River - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

December 8



From Paris with Love

December 9



A Family Reunion Christmas - NETFLIX FAMILY

It Comes at Night

Michelle Wolf: Joke Show - NETFLIX ORIGINAL









Outlander: Season 3

December 11





The Sky Is Pink

December 12



Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos - NETFLIX FILM

Jack Whitehall: Christmas with my Father - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

December 13



6 Underground - NETFLIX FILM

December 15



A Family Man

Dil Dhadakne Do

Karthik Calling Karthik

December 16



Burlesque

The Danish Girl

The Magicians: Season 4

December 17



Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America! - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

December 18



Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Soundtrack - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

After The Raid - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Ultraviolet: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Twice Upon a Time - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

December 20



The Two Popes - NETFLIX FILM

The Witcher - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

December 22



Private Practice: Season 1-6

December 23



Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 1

December 24



CAROLE & TUESDAY: Part 2 - NETFLIX ANIME

Como caído del cielo - NETFLIX FILM

Crash Landing on You - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Lost in Space: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

December 25



Sweetheart

December 26



The App - NETFLIX FILM

Le Bazar de la Charité - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fast & Furious Spy Racers - NETFLIX FAMILY

December 27

The Gift - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Secret Life of Pets 2

December 28



Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy - NETFLIX FILM

December 29



Lawless

December 30



Alexa & Katie: Season 3 - NETFLIX FAMILY

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened - NETFLIX ANIME

December 31



The Degenerates: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Die Another Day

GoldenEye

Heartbreakers

The Neighbor - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Red Dawn

Tomorrow Never Dies

The World Is Not Enough

It's not just the brand with the red letters, though. With the arrival of Apple TV+ and Disney+ this month, both new and formidable "old-media" competitors to the existing Netflix darling will be vying for your eyeballs, and here's how Netflix is planning to respond with new December releases.