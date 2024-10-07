See how to save 26% on the Google Pixel 8!
Check out some amazing early deals at Amazon now and save 50% and more. Sign up for Prime prior to tomorrow!
PRIME BIG DEAL DAYS ALMOST HERE
Check out some amazing early deals at Amazon now and save 50% and more. Sign up for Prime prior to tomorrow!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Neither Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 nor Exynos 2500 will power Galaxy S25 according to Google

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Android Processors
Galaxy S25 MediaTek chip
Google appears to have resolved the uncertainty about which chipset will power the Samsung Galaxy S25 series.

Samsung usually follows a dual-chip strategy, equipping some flagship models with premium Qualcomm Snapdragon chips and some with in-house Exynos SoCs. This year, the South Korean giant has reportedly run into a couple of problems.

Apparently, the Exynos 2500 is no longer being considered for the Galaxy S25 series due to low production yields. Yield rate is the number of usable chips that are manufactured during a single fabrication process.

Using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 for the entire lineup is seemingly not an option because the chip will allegedly be at least 20 percent more expensive than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

To keep costs manageable, Samsung may introduce a MediaTek chip into the mix. This was hinted at by a June rumor and has seemingly been confirmed by Google. As NotebookCheck first spotted, the Google DeepMind website has revealed the presence of a flagship Dimensity chipset in a Samsung phone.

For example, MediaTek, one of the top chip design companies in the world, extended AlphaChip to accelerate development of their most advanced chips — like the Dimensity Flagship 5G used in Samsung mobile phones — while improving power, performance and chip area.
Anna Goldie and Azalia Mirhoseini, Google DeepMind, September 2024

Samsung has used MediaTek chips in its phones in the past but only low or mid-tier chips for budget phones. Google's choice of words indicates the rumors about the Galaxy S25 featuring a MediaTek chip were true.

Samsung recently proved that it's open to equipping its high-end products with MediaTek chips by going for the Dimensity 9300+ for the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and Tab S10 Ultra tablets.

If Samsung is indeed going down this path, it's likely that only the base and Plus models will feature a MediaTek chip, and that too in select markets. The Galaxy S25 Ultra will probably be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, which might offer better performance than the iPhone 16 Pro's A18 Pro, in all markets.

Recommended Stories
While MediaTek may not be as well regarded as Qualcomm by an average user, we have seen some impressive chips from the company in recent years. Its upcoming Dimensity 9400 chip, which is rumored to fuel the Galaxy S25, is expected to have more transistors than any other chip. This will theoretically allow it to work faster than chips in the current top phones.

Samsung appears to be making the right choice here. Otherwise, it might be left with no option but to make the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus more expensive. A higher price could drive buyers away, which is apparently what happened with the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile, Verizon, Mint Mobile, Google Fi and Boost are down (UPDATE)
T-Mobile, Verizon, Mint Mobile, Google Fi and Boost are down (UPDATE)
T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition release date and preorder period leak
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition release date and preorder period leak
New York State Supreme Court rules that T-Mobile will face some fraud charges
New York State Supreme Court rules that T-Mobile will face some fraud charges
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra case leak hints at much improved ergonomics
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra case leak hints at much improved ergonomics

Latest News

Apple's 2024 Beats Pill speaker is discounted for the very first time before Prime Day
Apple's 2024 Beats Pill speaker is discounted for the very first time before Prime Day
Google Play Store may soon start highlighting tablet-optimized apps compatible with cars
Google Play Store may soon start highlighting tablet-optimized apps compatible with cars
Amazon is selling Samsung's formidable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new record low price (no Prime needed)
Amazon is selling Samsung's formidable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new record low price (no Prime needed)
Xiaomi 15 Pro's design and colors exposed in leaked renders
Xiaomi 15 Pro's design and colors exposed in leaked renders
Target has the Apple Watch SE 2 with 4G LTE on sale at a Prime Day-beating price
Target has the Apple Watch SE 2 with 4G LTE on sale at a Prime Day-beating price
The iPhone has too many buttons now as Apple plays yo-yo with ergonomics
The iPhone has too many buttons now as Apple plays yo-yo with ergonomics
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless