Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung foldable phones incoming
Reserve your Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6 now and get $50 of instant Samsung credit and a chance to win $5,000!
Jul 10, Wed, 18:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Galaxy S25 may feature chip from a company most Americans have never heard of

By
1comment
Galaxy S25 may feature chip from a company most Americans have never heard of
With Samsung reportedly having yield issues with its 3nm process on which the Exynos 2500 was to be based, it's likely that the South Korean giant's in-house chip won't be ready in time for the Galaxy S25 series' unveiling. On the other hand, Qualcomm is reportedly planning to raise the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4's price, which is why Samsung is reluctant to power all Galaxy S25 variants with a Snapdragon chip.

So what's the company going to do?


Citing leaker Panda Flash, Korean outlet Fnnewsclaims that since the yield rate for the Exynos 2500 is around 20 percent, way below the 60 percent that's a pre-requisite for mass production, it's unlikely to be used in the Galaxy S25.

Samsung will probably not want to equip all Galaxy S25 variants with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, as it's expected to be 25 to 30 percent more expensive than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which is believed to cost between $190 and $200. This could push the price to as high as $260.



Per today's report, Samsung is considering equipping some Galaxy S25 models with a MediaTek chip. The report doesn't say which chip the phones will be equipped with, but it might go for the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus, which will allegedly also power the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus.

MediaTek previously revealed that a premium Android phone in the US would be powered by the Dimensity 9300 Plus.

Whether that would be a wise decision is another question, given the Dimensity 9300 Plus is a 4nm chip, whereas the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will be based on TSMC's second-generation N3E node.

Since Fnnews isn't a rock-solid source, it's best to take today's report with a pinch of salt. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had previously said that the Galaxy S25 series would be entirely powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. This may make Samsung's next S series phones more expensive than the Galaxy S24.

Also, Samsung recently denied reports that there are defects in its 3nm tech, so it's possible it will follow the same chip strategy as this year.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
Upcoming Motorola phone will give buyers protection never seen from a major manufacturer
Upcoming Motorola phone will give buyers protection never seen from a major manufacturer
The incredible Galaxy Tab S9 256GB is heavily discounted at Best Buy, but for an extremely limited time
The incredible Galaxy Tab S9 256GB is heavily discounted at Best Buy, but for an extremely limited time

Latest News

WhatsApp beta update streamlines video replies with new shortcut
WhatsApp beta update streamlines video replies with new shortcut
Motorola partners with Google to bring Gemini to the 2024 Razr lineup
Motorola partners with Google to bring Gemini to the 2024 Razr lineup
New report puts Samsung ahead of Apple in US smartphone sales, with Motorola a distant third
New report puts Samsung ahead of Apple in US smartphone sales, with Motorola a distant third
I want to buy the Motorola Razr Plus, but I refuse to do so at this price point
I want to buy the Motorola Razr Plus, but I refuse to do so at this price point
Fold 6 & Unpacked: Samsung finally catching up with Chinese foldables? | PA Show E7
Fold 6 & Unpacked: Samsung finally catching up with Chinese foldables? | PA Show E7
Enjoy up to 50 hours of listening with the dirt-cheap Soundcore Space A40 earbuds with this deal
Enjoy up to 50 hours of listening with the dirt-cheap Soundcore Space A40 earbuds with this deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless