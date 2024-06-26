Galaxy S25 may feature chip from a company most Americans have never heard of
With Samsung reportedly having yield issues with its 3nm process on which the Exynos 2500 was to be based, it's likely that the South Korean giant's in-house chip won't be ready in time for the Galaxy S25 series' unveiling. On the other hand, Qualcomm is reportedly planning to raise the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4's price, which is why Samsung is reluctant to power all Galaxy S25 variants with a Snapdragon chip.
Citing leaker Panda Flash, Korean outlet Fnnewsclaims that since the yield rate for the Exynos 2500 is around 20 percent, way below the 60 percent that's a pre-requisite for mass production, it's unlikely to be used in the Galaxy S25.
Per today's report, Samsung is considering equipping some Galaxy S25 models with a MediaTek chip. The report doesn't say which chip the phones will be equipped with, but it might go for the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus, which will allegedly also power the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus.
Whether that would be a wise decision is another question, given the Dimensity 9300 Plus is a 4nm chip, whereas the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will be based on TSMC's second-generation N3E node.
Also, Samsung recently denied reports that there are defects in its 3nm tech, so it's possible it will follow the same chip strategy as this year.
So what's the company going to do?
Samsung will probably not want to equip all Galaxy S25 variants with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, as it's expected to be 25 to 30 percent more expensive than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which is believed to cost between $190 and $200. This could push the price to as high as $260.
With Samsung having issues with Exynos 2500 yield, it's possible that the company will go for a MediaTek chip instead
MediaTek previously revealed that a premium Android phone in the US would be powered by the Dimensity 9300 Plus.
Since Fnnews isn't a rock-solid source, it's best to take today's report with a pinch of salt. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had previously said that the Galaxy S25 series would be entirely powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. This may make Samsung's next S series phones more expensive than the Galaxy S24.
