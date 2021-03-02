Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Motorola slashes $200 off the RAZR 5G, $250 off the One 5G

Iskren Gaidarov
by Iskren Gaidarov
Mar 02, 2021, 10:16 AM
Motorola has announced a bunch of deals across its portfolio, with discounts on anything from its fancy foldable RAZR 5G to the entry-level G series of Android phones. With discounts of up to $250 off, the company is making its best smartphones considerably more accessible.

If you were on the lookout for a deal on a foldable phone, you're in luck. The Motorola RAZR 5G has now seen a $200 discount. Looking for a 5G mid-ranger? The Motorola One 5G has dropped 45% in price and features a big 5,000mAh battery. The Motorola One Fusion+ has also seen a discount, with the phone featuring a big 6.5 inch IPS display and 128GB of storage.

The Motorola Moto G Power and the Motorola Moto G Stylus are also on sale at a $20 discount.


The Motorola RAZR 5G is the second-generation phone from the revived RAZR series. The 2019 version made a big splash on the tech scene with its retro folding design, an intuitive external screen, lightness and pocketable size. The second generation that is on sale keeps the design and adds 5G support and new cameras.

The mid-range Motorola One 5G is the newest offering from the One series. Featuring 5G, a smooth 90Hz HDR 10 screen and a big battery, the phone has great value for its price, especially with this 45% off deal. It is also one of the cheapest 5G phones on the market.

The One Fusion+ from Motorola offers a big battery, an HDR 10 IPS screen and a 64MP camera. The Motorola One Fusion+ also features a 16MP pop-up front camera module, bringing an all screen experience. It is another phone that has great value and its $150 discount makes it really accessible.

The Motorola Moto G Stylus has seen a $20 drop in price. The phone features a quad-camera setup, a big 6.8-inch display, 4GB of RAM and, as the name suggests, a stylus.

The Motorola Moto G power has also seen a $20 discount. It is an entry-level phone with a 6.6-inch display, 4GB of RAM, a big 5,000mAh battery and a triple-camera system.

