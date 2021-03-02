Motorola slashes $200 off the RAZR 5G, $250 off the One 5G

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

The Motorola RAZR 5G is the second-generation phone from the revived RAZR series. The 2019 version made a big splash on the tech scene with its retro folding design, an intuitive external screen, lightness and pocketable size. The second generation that is on sale keeps the design and adds 5G support and new cameras.





The mid-range Motorola One 5G is the newest offering from the One series. Featuring 5G, a smooth 90Hz HDR 10 screen and a big battery, the phone has great value for its price, especially with this 45% off deal. It is also one of the cheapest 5G phones on the market.



The One Fusion+ from Motorola offers a big battery, an HDR 10 IPS screen and a 64MP camera. The Motorola One Fusion+ also features a 16MP pop-up front camera module, bringing an all screen experience. It is another phone that has great value and its $150 discount makes it really accessible.



The Motorola Moto G Stylus has seen a $20 drop in price. The phone features a quad-camera setup, a big 6.8-inch display, 4GB of RAM and, as the name suggests, a stylus.

