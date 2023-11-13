More Samsung devices than previously expected will get Android 14, official calendar reveals





Google's Pixel handsets got Android 14 on October 4 so Samsung took less than a month to bring the stable version to its phones. One UI 6 is the latest version of Samsung's custom Android skin and brings new features such as a revamped Quick Panel design for Quick Settings, new weather widgets, a new default system font, a simpler Camera app layout, and more photo and video editing options.





Samsung previously confirmed that around twenty of its devices would be getting Android 14 but according to a new schedule shared on the European community forums, 35 devices will be eligible for the upgrade.





SamMobile The schedule was posted two weeks back and has been brought to attention by. It is as follows:





Galaxy S23 : 30th October Galaxy S23 Plus: 30th October Galaxy S23 Ultra: 30th October Galaxy A34 5G: 13th November Galaxy A54 5G: 13th November Galaxy Z Flip 5: 13th November Galaxy Z Fold 5: 13th November Galaxy S22: 15th November Galaxy S22 Plus: 15th November Galaxy S22 Ultra: 15th November Galaxy S23 FE: 20th November Galaxy A13 5G: 20th November Galaxy A33 5G: 20th November Galaxy A53 5G: 20th November Galaxy S21 5G: 20th November Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G: 20th November Galaxy S21 Plus 5G: 20th November Galaxy Z Flip 4: 20th November Galaxy Z Fold 4: 20th November Galaxy S21 FE 5G: 24th November Galaxy A52: 27th November Galaxy A52s 5G: 27th November Galaxy A13: 27th November Galaxy A23 5G: 27th November Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G: 27th November Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G: 27th November Galaxy A72: 30th November Galaxy A25 5G: 1st December Galaxy A04s: 4th December Galaxy XCover 5: 8th December Galaxy A14 5G: Date yet to be decided Galaxy A14: Date yet to be decided Galaxy A52 5G: Date yet to be decided Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: Date yet to be decided Galaxy A05s: Date yet to be decided



These dates are meant for European customers but given that US-based Galaxy S23 residents were upgraded to Android 14 shortly after their European counterparts, we assume that owners of the aforementioned models in the US will also not have to wait long for the update.





The timeline may be subject to change depending on circumstances such as the appearance of bugs.