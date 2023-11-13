Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Samsung Android Software updates
More Samsung devices than previously expected will get Android 14, official calendar reveals
On October 30, Samsung began its Android 14-based One UI 6 rollout, starting with the Galaxy S23 series in Europe. Three days back, Galaxy S23 owners in the US also got the latest version of the Android operating system. Samsung has now revealed when the rest of the eligible devices will be able to download the new update.

Google's Pixel handsets got Android 14 on October 4 so Samsung took less than a month to bring the stable version to its phones. One UI 6 is the latest version of Samsung's custom Android skin and brings new features such as a revamped Quick Panel design for Quick Settings, new weather widgets, a new default system font, a simpler Camera app layout, and more photo and video editing options.

Samsung previously confirmed that around twenty of its devices would be getting Android 14 but according to a new schedule shared on the European community forums, 35 devices will be eligible for the upgrade.

The schedule was posted two weeks back and has been brought to attention by SamMobile. It is as follows:

  1. Galaxy S23: 30th October
  2. Galaxy S23 Plus: 30th October
  3. Galaxy S23 Ultra: 30th October
  4. Galaxy A34 5G: 13th November
  5. Galaxy A54 5G: 13th November
  6. Galaxy Z Flip 5: 13th November
  7. Galaxy Z Fold 5: 13th November
  8. Galaxy S22: 15th November
  9. Galaxy S22 Plus: 15th November
  10. Galaxy S22 Ultra: 15th November
  11. Galaxy S23 FE: 20th November
  12. Galaxy A13 5G: 20th November
  13. Galaxy A33 5G: 20th November
  14. Galaxy A53 5G: 20th November
  15. Galaxy S21 5G: 20th November
  16. Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G: 20th November
  17. Galaxy S21 Plus 5G: 20th November
  18. Galaxy Z Flip 4: 20th November
  19. Galaxy Z Fold 4: 20th November
  20. Galaxy S21 FE 5G: 24th November
  21.  Galaxy A52: 27th November
  22. Galaxy A52s 5G: 27th November
  23. Galaxy A13: 27th November
  24. Galaxy A23 5G: 27th November
  25. Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G: 27th November
  26. Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G: 27th November
  27. Galaxy A72: 30th November
  28. Galaxy A25 5G: 1st December
  29. Galaxy A04s: 4th December
  30. Galaxy XCover 5: 8th December
  31. Galaxy A14 5G: Date yet to be decided
  32. Galaxy A14: Date yet to be decided
  33. Galaxy A52 5G: Date yet to be decided
  34. Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: Date yet to be decided
  35. Galaxy A05s: Date yet to be decided

These dates are meant for European customers but given that US-based Galaxy S23 residents were upgraded to Android 14 shortly after their European counterparts, we assume that owners of the aforementioned models in the US will also not have to wait long for the update.

The timeline may be subject to change depending on circumstances such as the appearance of bugs.
