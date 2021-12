MIUI 13 logo and features leak in a series of videos

Xiaomi MIUI 13 logo

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

The next flagship from Xiaomi is set to arrive on December 28th but meanwhile, Xiaomi’s new operating system has leaked in its full glory. MIUI 13 was believed to be officially launched in the third quarter of 2021 but it’s almost the end of the year and yet there’s no official announcement on the horizon.Now, judging by the sheer volume of the leak, MIUI 13 might be around the corner and this OS will probably make its debut with the arrival of the aforementioned Xiaomi 12 flagship series later this month. Back to the leak!The information comes from the site Xiaomiui , and features the new logo of the operating system, as well as various new features, some of which are even recorded on video.The guys at Xiaomiui claim that they had the logo for one week already but wanted to verify its legitimacy. Now it seems that the new logo has been found in a version of Xiaomi’s Services And Feedback app and also seen in leaked startup screens.The new logo follows the same geometrically-inspired design as the previous version, using lots of sharp angles and curves but this time it clearly depicts the numbers, instead of relying on people’s imagination, and pure geometry.