MIUI 13 logo and features leak in a series of videos



MIUI 13 leaked features This leak comes from the same source - This leak comes from the same source - Xiaomiui . These have been uploaded to YouTube but it’s not clear how long they will survive, so be sure to check them out.





Infinity Scroll

This one’s been a part of the Android core experience for a while now but it’s new to Xiaomi and MIUI 13. This basically allows the home screen to be swiped indefinitely, going back to the first pane when you swipe the last one to the left, and vice versa.



Sidebar This one’s been a part of the Android core experience for a while now but it’s new to Xiaomi and MIUI 13. This basically allows the home screen to be swiped indefinitely, going back to the first pane when you swipe the last one to the left, and vice versa.



Xiaomi introduced the Video Toolbox feature in MIUI 12, and later renamed it to Smart Toolbox in MIUI 12.5 beta. Now this feature is called Sidebar and here’s how it works in MIUI version 13.



Small Widgets

Small Widgets is yet another feature that was initially introduced in MIUI 12.5 beta and is on its way to the stable MIUI 13.



MIUI 13 is expected to build on the current software's



According to the latest leak, we should expect three devices - the vanilla Xiaomi 12, the Xiaomi 12 Pro - which will be the top-tier version, and a new budget device called Xiaomi 12X. These three will launch initially, with the possibility to see a



You may also find interesting: Xiaomi introduced the Video Toolbox feature in MIUI 12, and later renamed it to Smart Toolbox in MIUI 12.5 beta. Now this feature is called Sidebar and here’s how it works in MIUI version 13.Small Widgets is yet another feature that was initially introduced in MIUI 12.5 beta and is on its way to the stable MIUI 13.MIUI 13 is expected to build on the current software's legacy with more fun and smooth animations and options for customizing the Super Wallpapers introduced with MIUI 12. Xiaomi is doing a full makeover of its phones this year, dropping the Mi moniker from the name of its flagship lineup, and the new logo is another part to contribute to the change. Expect the new MIUI 13 operating system to be announced with the Xiaomi 12 flagship series on December 28th.According to the latest leak, we should expect three devices - the vanilla Xiaomi 12, the Xiaomi 12 Pro - which will be the top-tier version, and a new budget device called Xiaomi 12X. These three will launch initially, with the possibility to see a Xiaomi 12 Ultra version sometime in 2022.

The Chinese letters under the logo translate roughly to “welcome”, as they’re part of the MIUI 13 setup screens. Much more interesting are the leaked videos showing some cool MIUI 13 features in action.