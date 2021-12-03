The Xiaomi 12 series is set to arrive on December 28th, say leaks

The Xiaomi 12 series is set to arrive on December 28th, say leaks0
The Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12X
The leaker claims that there will be three members to the latest Xiaomi flagship family: the Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro (or Ultra, it’s still unclear), and the Xiaomi 12X. All three are to be announced at an event held by Xiaomi a few days before the new year arrives. Currently, the three phones are codenamed L3A, L3, and L2.
Some other differences the three models might have between each other are, of course, the camera systems and the displays. Both the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro are expected to have 120Hz displays, although the more expensive model could boast a better resolution too. The more affordable Xiaomi 12X might get a slightly “worse” but still respectable 90Hz screen.
If the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro end up getting the same Snapdragon SoC, however, the tech giant might decide to accentuate the gap between the two by removing a camera from the regular model. Or, it could just make one of the cameras less capable, but mobile tech history has shown us that the former is more likely.
It is worth noting, however, that there has not been any official information or substantial leaks on the Xiaomi 12 series as of yet, so everything here is almost solely based on speculation. The one almost sure thing, though, is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 inside the more expensive models, given that Xiaomi made a statement it will be among the first to implement it.
Xiaomi 12 Pro leaked screen protector
As another titbit, recently, there were some leaked shots of a screen protector made for the Xiaomi 12 Pro, which gave us a tiny sneak peek at some of the phone’s potential features. (via GizmoChina)
It seems Xiaomi will take the small centered camera punch-hole route here as well, the same way it did for the Xiaomi 11T Pro. Some might also be happy to see that the small chin on the bottom has been reduced to a thin bezel, but such leaks don’t necessarily paint a certain picture, so take that as you may.
From the images of this supposed screen protector, one can also gather that the Xiaomi 12 Pro’s screen will measure 6.67 inches. It looks like the curved edges still remain a thing with this Xiaomi Pro model, albeit seemingly a bit more subtle compared to the predecessor. This could be a nuisance, but it really is a matter of preference. Which one do you lean more to—no curved edges or curved edges all the way? Tell us in the comments.