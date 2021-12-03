Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung SSD 500GB for $59.99!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung SSD 500GB for $59.99!

 View
Xiaomi

The Xiaomi 12 series is set to arrive on December 28th, say leaks

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
The Xiaomi 12 series is set to arrive on December 28th, say leaks
A couple of days ago, Xiaomimade an official announcement that it would be the first company to release a phone powered by Qualcomm’s latest chipset—the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Now, thanks to a leak from a well-known and trusted tipster, Digital Chat Station, there are speculations that the phone will be the Xiaomi 12, scheduled for announcement on December 28th.

The Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12X


The leaker claims that there will be three members to the latest Xiaomi flagship family: the Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro (or Ultra, it’s still unclear), and the Xiaomi 12X. All three are to be announced at an event held by Xiaomi a few days before the new year arrives. Currently, the three phones are codenamed L3A, L3, and L2.

Most likely the Pro model will sport the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, but that could also stand true for the regular Xiaomi 12 model. The Xiaomi 12X, on the other hand, is expected to be the more budget-oriented out of the bunch, and therefore it will likely be equipped with a less powerful chip.

Some other differences the three models might have between each other are, of course, the camera systems and the displays. Both the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro are expected to have 120Hz displays, although the more expensive model could boast a better resolution too. The more affordable Xiaomi 12X might get a slightly “worse” but still respectable 90Hz screen.

As for the cameras on the Xiaomi 12 series, it is likely that the cheaper model will have fewer of them and with lower specifications. The Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro from earlier this year had no hardware differences when it came to the camera systems. The 11T Pro was better at video recording, but that was only thanks to the more advanced chipset on board.

If the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro end up getting the same Snapdragon SoC, however, the tech giant might decide to accentuate the gap between the two by removing a camera from the regular model. Or, it could just make one of the cameras less capable, but mobile tech history has shown us that the former is more likely.

It is worth noting, however, that there has not been any official information or substantial leaks on the Xiaomi 12 series as of yet, so everything here is almost solely based on speculation. The one almost sure thing, though, is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 inside the more expensive models, given that Xiaomi made a statement it will be among the first to implement it.

Xiaomi 12 Pro leaked screen protector


As another titbit, recently, there were some leaked shots of a screen protector made for the Xiaomi 12 Pro, which gave us a tiny sneak peek at some of the phone’s potential features. (via GizmoChina)

It seems Xiaomi will take the small centered camera punch-hole route here as well, the same way it did for the Xiaomi 11T Pro. Some might also be happy to see that the small chin on the bottom has been reduced to a thin bezel, but such leaks don’t necessarily paint a certain picture, so take that as you may.


From the images of this supposed screen protector, one can also gather that the Xiaomi 12 Pro’s screen will measure 6.67 inches. It looks like the curved edges still remain a thing with this Xiaomi Pro model, albeit seemingly a bit more subtle compared to the predecessor. This could be a nuisance, but it really is a matter of preference. Which one do you lean more to—no curved edges or curved edges all the way? Tell us in the comments.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Xiaomi 11T specs
Xiaomi 11T specs
$520 eBay $685 Newegg
  • Display 6.7 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Triple camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware MediaTek Dimensity 1200 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Xiaomi 11T Pro specs
Xiaomi 11T Pro specs
Review
8.6
$1034 eBay $775 Newegg
  • Display 6.7 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Triple camera)
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11

Latest News

Google's budget-friendly Pixel Buds A-Series are simply too cheap to look away right now
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Google's budget-friendly Pixel Buds A-Series are simply too cheap to look away right now
-$40
Upcoming Redmagic 7 could be the fastest-charging phone in the world
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Upcoming Redmagic 7 could be the fastest-charging phone in the world
The best dual SIM phones (updated December 2021)
by Radoslav Minkov,  64
The best dual SIM phones (updated December 2021)
Download these celebratory Product (RED) clock faces for your Apple Watch
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Download these celebratory Product (RED) clock faces for your Apple Watch
These are the most popular emojis of 2021
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
These are the most popular emojis of 2021
Meta says Messenger and Instagram users should be safe even without E2EE
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Meta says Messenger and Instagram users should be safe even without E2EE
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless