Android Xiaomi

MIUI 13 said to debut on June 25; older flagships to be axed

Martin Filipov
By Martin Filipov
May 06, 2021, 5:22 AM
As the stable version of MIUI 12.5 has begun to be pushed to different Xiaomi phones, the company is impatient to bring the next version of their skin on top of Android.

According to the latest news from AnTuTu, MIUI 13 is scheduled to arrive in the second quarter of 2021, and the mentioned release date is June 25. The information looks promising because the news comes from the same source that gave away last year's date for the MIUI 12 release — April 27.

The schedule disparity isn't surprising since Xiaomi is somewhat inconsistent with the major MIUI updates, meaning we never really know when to expect them. However, it's been pretty good in supporting its existing and cheaper devices.

On the contrary, Xiaomi's flagship Mi 9 and Mi MIX 3 series are said to skip the update for some strange reason. The Redmi Note 8 series and Redmi 8 series also aren't expected to get the update, which might be a good reason to start looking for a new affordable phone if you have any of these models.

MU13 is expected to build on the current software's legacy with more fun and smooth animations and options for customizing the Super Wallpapers introduced with MIUI 12.

It's important to note that MIUI will be based on Android 11 and not Android 12, which is not expected until August, if not September.

