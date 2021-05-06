MIUI 13 said to debut on June 25; older flagships to be axed
According to the latest news from AnTuTu, MIUI 13 is scheduled to arrive in the second quarter of 2021, and the mentioned release date is June 25. The information looks promising because the news comes from the same source that gave away last year's date for the MIUI 12 release — April 27.
On the contrary, Xiaomi's flagship Mi 9 and Mi MIX 3 series are said to skip the update for some strange reason. The Redmi Note 8 series and Redmi 8 series also aren't expected to get the update, which might be a good reason to start looking for a new affordable phone if you have any of these models.
MU13 is expected to build on the current software's legacy with more fun and smooth animations and options for customizing the Super Wallpapers introduced with MIUI 12.
It's important to note that MIUI will be based on Android 11 and not Android 12, which is not expected until August, if not September.