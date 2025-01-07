Leaked official Galaxy S25 pictures leave no room for doubt about three biggest changes
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung has finally announced that its next Unpacked event will take place on January 22. Shortly after invites went out, German outlet WinFuture leaked official Galaxy S25 images.
The Galaxy S25 has leaked numerous times, but many of the alleged renders contained inaccuracies and inconsistencies. The renders that have surfaced now apparently come straight from Samsung. They show the phones in the silicone cover.
The other major design change that the supposed official images confirm is that the cameras have black rings around them, like the units on the Galaxy Z Fold 6.
The pictures also give us our first look at Samsung's official wallpaper for the series. We also get to see an official Qi2 case with a magnetic alignment ring. The report says that the phones will not natively support Qi2 charging, as many other reports have suggested. Instead, the functionality will be implemented through cases.
Lastly, it appears that the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus' Icy Blue hue will be lighter than a recent report implied.
All the new models will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and 12GB of RAM will be standard, according to rumors. This should help AI features run more smoothly. The Galaxy S25 Ultra may feature a new ultrawide camera.
Battery capacity will remain unchanged but the phones are rumored to support faster wireless charging.
The Galaxy S25 has leaked numerous times, but many of the alleged renders contained inaccuracies and inconsistencies. The renders that have surfaced now apparently come straight from Samsung. They show the phones in the silicone cover.
As expected. the Galaxy S25 Ultra has ditched its boxy design, but its corners don't curve as much as the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus. The Ultra model also has flat sides, which makes its thinner bezels appear even slimmer. That's because the Galaxy S24 Ultra's rounded frame gave the illusion of thick bezels at times.
Leaked official Galaxy S25 Ultra images. | Image Credit - WinFuture
The other major design change that the supposed official images confirm is that the cameras have black rings around them, like the units on the Galaxy Z Fold 6.
Leaked official Galaxy S25 Plus images. | Image Credit - WinFuture
The pictures also give us our first look at Samsung's official wallpaper for the series. We also get to see an official Qi2 case with a magnetic alignment ring. The report says that the phones will not natively support Qi2 charging, as many other reports have suggested. Instead, the functionality will be implemented through cases.
Leaked official Galaxy S25 images. | Image Credit - WinFuture
Lastly, it appears that the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus' Icy Blue hue will be lighter than a recent report implied.
All the new models will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and 12GB of RAM will be standard, according to rumors. This should help AI features run more smoothly. The Galaxy S25 Ultra may feature a new ultrawide camera.
Battery capacity will remain unchanged but the phones are rumored to support faster wireless charging.
Samsung has opened reservations for the Galaxy S25 and you will get a $50 credit for reserving the new phones before they are announced.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: