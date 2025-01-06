iPhone-like Galaxy S25 feature seemingly confirmed during CES
Samsung may build the Qi2 technology into the Galaxy S25 after all.
According to the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) (via Mishaal Rahman), 2025 will witness an acceleration in the adoption of the Qi2 standard - which is pronounced 'chee two,' in case you are wondering - from Android manufacturers.
There's only one Android smartphone, the HMD Skyline, which is fully Qi2-compatible, even though the standard was announced in early 2023. It supports more efficient wireless charging and incorporates magnetic locking support to ensure proper alignment between a device and accessories. This is done by adding a ring of magnets to a phone.
There have been conflicting rumors about whether the Galaxy S25 series will support Qi2, with some leakers saying that it will only be supported through cases and not natively.
A workaround couldn't be ruled out though and with the WPC now saying that many Android phones will support Qi2, we are tempted to believe that the Galaxy S25 will have the required hardware for it. More importantly, even Samsung has confirmed that some Samsung Galaxy devices will support Qi2 this year, but the company didn't say whether that includes the Galaxy S25.
The iPhone 12 and later models feature the proprietary MagSafe technology, which relies on an array of magnets to align devices with chargers and latch on to accessories. Qi is a universal wireless charging standard developed by the WPC and it's based on MagSafe.
An accessories leak suggested not all official cases would have magnets, indicating Qi2 wouldn't be built directly into the phone. One leak also said that the phone would support wireless charging speeds of 25W. The Qi2 standard allows phones to be charged at 15W, which fed into rumors that Qi2 wouldn't be integrated into the Galaxy S25.
The exceptional Qi2 growth story will continue in 2025. You can expect to see Android devices supporting Qi2 from Samsung Galaxy devices in 2025.
Samsung, January 2025
Another manufacturer that's jumping on the Qi2 charging bandwagon this year is Google. Google is also going to play an instrumental role in the development of the Qi v2.2 standard.
Google is committed to the Qi2 wireless charging standard and increasing the penetration of Qi2 into Android handsets and other devices. Google is helping to achieve this goal by playing a leading role in the development of the upcoming Qi v2.2 standard, which includes Google's contribution of its own high-power wireless charging technology to WPC.
Google, January 2025
