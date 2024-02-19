Leaked iPhone 16 mold showcases a design stuck in 2017

Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Rumors have been swirling around since December that the iPhone 16 would feature an updated design and images posted by leaker Majin Bu give us a glimpse of what it may look like.

The tipster has posted an image of an iPhone 16 mold as well as of cases meant for the unreleased phone. Given that the phone is still at least nine months away, it's a little too early for accessory makers to make cases for the phone but that wasn't enough to deter them. The mold probably accurately represents the design, as Bu seems quite confident that it's based on the official schematics.


The mold image hints at a vertical camera setup. One of the reasons why Apple has decided to ditch the iPhone 15's diagonal camera setup is because it wants to bring the iPhone 15 Pro's Spatial Video recording to the base and Plus iPhone 16 models.


The image suggests the phone will have a pill-shaped camera island with separate camera rings for the main and ultra wide shooters. The camera island is reminiscent of the iPhone X, which was released in 2017. 

The iPhone 12 also had a vertical camera setup, but it featured a wider camera bump that also accommodated the microphone and flash. 

MacRumors says that along with a new camera bump design, recent iPhone 16 prototypes also feature a smaller Action Button and a pressure-sensitive Capture Button. The outlet adds that Apple has been experimenting with different designs and even though Bu has a mixed track record, the images shared by them recently are in line with information MacRumors received from the supply chain.

The front design is apparently the same as last year's iPhone 15 and the phone will continue to feature a refresh rate of 60Hz. It will reportedly be powered by a chip based on the N3E process. The phone is also rumored to include a new graphene thermal system to prevent overheating.

