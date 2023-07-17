Leaked iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro image highlights five differences









As yesterday's leaked had indicated, the Dynamic Island with pill-shaped and circular cutouts will be standard across the entire lineup and not exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max anymore. The Pros also have slim bezels and although it's hard to make out from these images, the bezels are slightly curved around the edges.









What's easier to see though is that there will be five key differences between the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro:





The iPhone 15 Pro's sides are rounder than the iPhone 14 Pro's. The iPhone 15 Pro will have a titanium body instead of a steel frame which would give it a matte look instead of a glossy finish. The new Pro model will have a programable button instead of a mute switch. The cameras on the iPhone 15 Pro won't protrude as much, likely because the phone will be a little thicker. The new phones have a USB-C port instead of a Lightning port.





The design changes are undoubtedly very subtle and an average user probably won't even notice them. Nonetheless, it's good that the lineup will have a unified look but even though the Dynamic Island is coming to the base models, the 120Hz refresh rate will probably still be limited to the Pros.







