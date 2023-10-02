Leaked Pixel 8 Pro benchmark scores look impressive (for a Pixel phone)
Techtober has begun and the first phones that will be announced this month are Google's highly anticipated Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. Things are looking well for the Mountain View giant, with the company's phones making significant inroads into markets dominated by the Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy. Leaks paint the picture of solid phones and the latest one suggests that they won't be too behind in performance.
Pixel 8 Pro won't be anywhere as fast as other flagship Android phones but that's okay
Leaked Pixel 8 Pro benchmark result
Google ditched Snapdragon chips with the Pixel 6 and while its in-house Tensor chips power AI-backed features such as speech recognition and photo processing, they aren't necessarily the fastest chipsets around. That's partly because Google shies away from using the latest cores and although this will continue to be the case this year, the company will apparently at least use newer cores and a new 1+4+4 layout, which should help speed things up considerably.
According to benchmark results first spotted by X leaker Revegnus, the Tensor G3-powered Pixel 8 Pro scored 1,760 points on the single-core test and 4,442 points on the multi-core test. That's quite an improvement over the Pixel 7 Pro, which got 1,444 and 3,793 points on the same test .
The scores are still nowhere near Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 5, which scored 2,062 and 5,531 on the single and multi-core test, respectively.
That said, even though the Pixel 8 Pro might not have as much raw power as other top Android phones, it will be performant enough for most users' needs, and as mentioned before, Pixel chips are more about machine learning capabilities to improve everything from communication to photos.
The chip is expected to feature the new Mali-G715 GPU which should improve gaming performance. Most importantly, it is expected to run cooler than previous Google chips and prevent the phone from heating up, which has been a common complaint with recent Pixel phones.
Google will announce the Pixel 8 and Pro on October 4 and the phones will reportedly go on sale on October 12.
