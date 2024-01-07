Leaked OnePlus 12 and 12R US pricing will have you more excited for the latter
Late last year OnePlus revealed its latest high-end phone in China and is currently gearing up to reveal a budget flagship. The OnePlus 12 will be launched in the US at the same time as the OnePlus 12R: on January 23. The phones are barely a mystery at this point but what was not known until now are the pricing details but tech blog TechPlus has unearthed that information.
The German outlet claims that the base OnePlus 12 variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will retail for $799 in the US. The 16GB/512GB model is expected to cost $899.
This would make the phone more expensive than the OnePlus 11 but as much as we hate price hikes, the increase doesn't seem unjustified.
For starters, the entry-level OnePlus 11 which costs $699 has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. And those are far from the only improvements. The OnePlus 12 has a slightly bigger (6.8-inch) and remarkably brighter (4,500 nits) screen. It has the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 under the hood, new ultrawide and telephoto cameras, and a bigger battery with support for wireless charging.
TechPlus says the OnePlus 12R will start at $499 for the model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The 16GB/256GB variant will retail for $599.
OnePlus has been releasing R editions of its flagship devices since 2021's OnePlus 9 but this is the first time the series will come to the US. The OnePlus 12R isn't official yet but it's expected to feature a 6.7-inch 120Hz display with the same peak brightness as the OnePlus 12, the previous-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, a triple camera system with a 50MP main snapper, an 8MP ultrawide unit, and a 2MP macro module, and a beefy 5,500mAh battery that you'll only be able to recharge using a good old wired charger as wireless charging won't be supported.
While the OnePlus 12 will undoubtedly confidently go after the likes of iPhone 15, Galaxy S23, and Pixel 8, the 12R might steal the show by emerging as a compelling option for US consumers in search of an affordable handset that's not the Pixel 7a or a Galaxy A series phone.
Things that are NOT allowed: