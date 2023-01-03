Apple iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Ultra could see boost in multitasking capabilities

16 line. What does Apple have in store for the 2024 iPhone models? Thanks to a tweet from tipster ShrimpApplePro that was read by

We are about nine months away from seeing the iPhone 15 series greeting the light of day. So this is just about the right time to talk about-the iPhoneline. What does Apple have in store for the 2024 iPhone models? Thanks to a tweet from tipster ShrimpApplePro that was read by MacRumors , the iPhone 16 Pro models will be powered by the A18 Bionic chip expected to be produced by TSMC using the latter's enhanced 3nm process node. The A17 Bionic which will be found under the hoods of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 15 Pro models, will use TSMC's N3B process node.





The iPhone 16 Pro models, thanks to the use of the A18 Bionic, will feature faster LPDDR5X making the phone more energy-efficient. Currently, the iPhone 14 Pro models use LPDDR5 RAM and the non-Pro units feature LPDDR4X RAM. Since there is talk that the iPhone 15 Pro handsets will use 8GB of RAM instead of the current 6GB, the iPhone 16 Pro line could come with 8GB of LPDDR5X memory. That should also improve the multitasking capabilities of those models.











The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus (if indeed Apple continues with the "Plus" model) are expected to feature a 48MP Wide rear camera, and the Dynamic Island is reportedly coming to the less-expensive 2023 iPhone models. Love it or hate it, kudos to Apple for actually making something interesting and useful out of the notch.





The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra could sport solid-state haptic volume buttons that would feel just like you just pressed a regular physical button thanks to three haptic engines. This rumor was driven by a comment made by Apple supplier Cirrus Logic that said the company would "bring a new HPMS (high-performance mixed-signal chip) component to market in smartphones next year." Among the HPMS designed by Cirrus Logic are haptic drivers for the iPhone's Taptic Engine.





Obviously, when we talk about rumors about the iPhone 16, it is pretty much conjecture at this point. But before you know it, September will roll around and the iPhone 16 series will be "on deck."

