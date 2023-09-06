Z Fold 5 - Save up to $1,000 with trade-in

Lavish iPhone 15 camera upgrades could 'tip the scales' for buyers

iOS Apple Camera
iPhone 15 camera upgrades could 'tip the scales for potential buyers'
The iPhone 15 series is now less than a week away and we have a fair idea of what to expect from Apple's next lineup. Leaks at this point are mostly confirming what we have heard already, instead of dishing out new details. The latest one comes from TrendForce Research and it tells us which feature will steal the limelight.

iPhone 15 will make 'tech aficionados sit up and take notice'


The iPhone 15 series is expected to feature a number of upgrades, including a move away from the Lightning port to the USB-Type C, which might tempt even some Android buyers to switch to Apple's new phones.

The report also aligns with rumors that say the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will also do away with the notch this year and embrace the Dynamic Island that debuted on the iPhone 14 Pro last year.

But the star of the show, according to TrendForce, will be the camera upgrades. The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus could feature Sony's Sony’s 2-Layer (Photodiode + Pixel) Transistor Pixel tech which will extend the dynamic range. This is in line with earlier reports that said the standard models would feature a 48MP primary lens with a stacked camera sensor that would be capable of capturing more light. 

The new stacked design will be exclusive to the regular models this year, but that's not to say that Pro buyers have nothing to look forward to.

For starters, according to previous reports, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will have a bigger 48MP main camera than the non-Pro models, increasing their chances of becoming one of the best camera phones of 2023.

Additionally, as reiterated in today's report, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will boast a new periscope module for boosting its optical zooming capabilities. This is rumored to increase the zooming range from 3x to 6x.

The iPhone 15 will be revealed on September 12.

Popular stories

Fake versions of two Android apps need to be uninstalled now before your bank account info is stolen
Fake versions of two Android apps need to be uninstalled now before your bank account info is stolen
Having opposed the EU rule originally, Apple will now put positive spin on the USB-C switch
Having opposed the EU rule originally, Apple will now put positive spin on the USB-C switch
Pixel 8 series' hot new feature might produce a deja vu feeling for Pixel fans
Pixel 8 series' hot new feature might produce a deja vu feeling for Pixel fans
Google Photos about to get huge update in photo quality
Google Photos about to get huge update in photo quality
Tomorrow, the EU will decide whether Apple will have to support RCS messaging
Tomorrow, the EU will decide whether Apple will have to support RCS messaging
Best Buy is now offering both a decent 256GB Surface Pro 9 discount and a free keyboard
Best Buy is now offering both a decent 256GB Surface Pro 9 discount and a free keyboard
Story Timeline
70 stories
06 Sep, 2023
Lavish iPhone 15 camera upgrades could 'tip the scales' for buyers
05 Sep, 2023
Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max is looking more and more likely to be delayed
29 Aug, 2023
Pale green shade for iPhone 15 shown off in new dummy leak
27 Aug, 2023
Titanium could make the iPhone 15 Pro ~7-8% lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro
24 Aug, 2023
Alleged iPhone 15 Pro renders reveal 'Titan Gray' hue that will replace a fan favorite color
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest News

SpaceX to launch Globalstar satellites in $64M deal, supported by Apple
SpaceX to launch Globalstar satellites in $64M deal, supported by Apple
Google raises the price of Nest Aware subscriptions in these countries
Google raises the price of Nest Aware subscriptions in these countries
Get a pair of high-end Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds at a sweet discount from Amazon
Get a pair of high-end Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds at a sweet discount from Amazon
T-Mobile offers the newest REVVL 5G devices for free with any trade-in
T-Mobile offers the newest REVVL 5G devices for free with any trade-in
Rainbow Six fans can play Ubisoft’s shooter on mobile in at least one country
Rainbow Six fans can play Ubisoft’s shooter on mobile in at least one country
Intel gets confidence boost from anonymous customer pre-paying for 18A (1.8nm) production
Intel gets confidence boost from anonymous customer pre-paying for 18A (1.8nm) production
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless