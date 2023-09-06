Lavish iPhone 15 camera upgrades could 'tip the scales' for buyers
The iPhone 15 series is now less than a week away and we have a fair idea of what to expect from Apple's next lineup. Leaks at this point are mostly confirming what we have heard already, instead of dishing out new details. The latest one comes from TrendForce Research and it tells us which feature will steal the limelight.
iPhone 15 will make 'tech aficionados sit up and take notice'
The iPhone 15 series is expected to feature a number of upgrades, including a move away from the Lightning port to the USB-Type C, which might tempt even some Android buyers to switch to Apple's new phones.
The report also aligns with rumors that say the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will also do away with the notch this year and embrace the Dynamic Island that debuted on the iPhone 14 Pro last year.
But the star of the show, according to TrendForce, will be the camera upgrades. The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus could feature Sony's Sony’s 2-Layer (Photodiode + Pixel) Transistor Pixel tech which will extend the dynamic range. This is in line with earlier reports that said the standard models would feature a 48MP primary lens with a stacked camera sensor that would be capable of capturing more light.
The new stacked design will be exclusive to the regular models this year, but that's not to say that Pro buyers have nothing to look forward to.
For starters, according to previous reports, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will have a bigger 48MP main camera than the non-Pro models, increasing their chances of becoming one of the best camera phones of 2023.
Additionally, as reiterated in today's report, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will boast a new periscope module for boosting its optical zooming capabilities. This is rumored to increase the zooming range from 3x to 6x.
The iPhone 15 will be revealed on September 12.
