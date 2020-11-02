LG will launch a rollable display phone in March 2021, according to leaks
It’s not a completely new idea as we’ve seen similar concepts from other manufacturers in the form of patent applications but it seems that LG is adamant to mass-produce this design. The information about this interesting phone is scarce at the moment, with March 2021 cited as a potential launch date.
Meanwhile, LG will also launch a more conventional flagship product, codenamed Rainbow, within the first quarter of 2021. It will probably slot in LG’s V series line of phones and will sport a Snapdragon 865 chipset. There’s no information about the price of either of these devices.