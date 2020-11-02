iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
LG Patents

LG will launch a rollable display phone in March 2021, according to leaks

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Nov 02, 2020, 4:30 AM
LG will launch a rollable display phone in March 2021, according to leaks
Well, foldable phones are old news apparently, because next year we’ll have yet another contraption - a phone with a rollable display. According to TheElec, LG plans to launch a device, called the B Project. It’s part of the Explorer Project that brought us the bizarre LG Wing (read our full LG Wing review here). The B Project phone will have a display that’s rolled into the body on one side. A mechanism, similar to the slider phones of old, will allow users to pull out the display and “unroll” it to its full size.

It’s not a completely new idea as we’ve seen similar concepts from other manufacturers in the form of patent applications but it seems that LG is adamant to mass-produce this design. The information about this interesting phone is scarce at the moment, with March 2021 cited as a potential launch date.

Meanwhile, LG will also launch a more conventional flagship product, codenamed Rainbow, within the first quarter of 2021. It will probably slot in LG’s V series line of phones and will sport a Snapdragon 865 chipset. There’s no information about the price of either of these devices.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro battery life test complete: bad news for gamers!
Popular stories
Pandemic hurts iPhone sales, helps iPad sales; kudos to Apple for hitting a five-year target
Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Pixel 5: Camera Comparison
Popular stories
This is the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and its insane camera bump

Popular stories

Popular stories
Moto G 5G is headed to Verizon with Snapdragon 750G, triple camera, more
Popular stories
Samsung and Stanford invent a 10,000 PPI display
Popular stories
New report reveals a bunch of key Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G specs
Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro battery life test complete: bad news for gamers!
Popular stories
The Google Pixel deals we expect seeing on Black Friday
Popular stories
Apple admits that the AirPods Pro is having serious issues with audio

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless