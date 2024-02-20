If one Pixel 6 Pro owner gets her way, Google will have to recall device and issue refunds





Filed by Jennifer Hyatt, the lawsuit says the Pixel 6 Pro has a defect that causes it to become unbearably hot. Law360 Top Class Actions Filed by Jennifer Hyatt, the lawsuit says thehas a defect that causes it to become unbearably hot.reports (via) that Hyatt reached this conclusion after going through numerous replacement units, each of which was prone to overheating.





Hyatt believes that Google knew about the defect, and points to an article titled "Help keep your Pixel phone from feeling too warm or hot" on the company's website as proof. The plaintiff says that despite being aware of the defect, Google did not warn consumers that the Pixel 6 Pro had a tendency to overheat and marketed it as though nothing was wrong with the device.





The lawsuit wants Google to run advertisements to warn Pixel 6 Pro users about the defect, recall all the handsets, and issue refunds to people who bought the device.





Hyatt wants to represent Californian consumers who bought the Pixel 6 Pro in the state. The lawsuit states that Google is guilty of violating California’s Consumers Legal Remedies Act, False Advertising Law, Unfair Competition Law, and Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Act.





It remains to be seen whether the lawsuit will go to trial or be dismissed by the court.





Last year, a separate case was filed against Google for misleading claims about the Pixel 6 duo's charging capabilities.



