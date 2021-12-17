Google admits that 5G Pixel 6 series has connectivity bug as a new audio problem pops up

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

Some Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users blame the latest update for causing the connectivity issue that they now face.







Some of the users are complaining that it was the update itself that caused the connectivity issues. One Reddit user discovered a way to stop her phone from dropping calls. Keep in mind that she has a physical SIM card and instead of removing the SIM, those following her workaround can toggle off their eSIM instead. An eSIM or embedded SIM card is a chip mounted on the motherboard that replaces a physical SIM card.





These are the directions:





Turn the phone off.

Remove SIM (or toggle off an eSIM).

Turn the phone back on

Go to Settings > Apps.

> Under "Recently Opened Apps" > See all apps.

Use the search feature on the upper right to locate "SIM Toolkit".

Under "Storage & Cache", clear Cache, clear Storage.

Power off the phone.

Reinsert SIM (or toggle back on eSIM).

Turn the power back on.

A comment coming from a community manager was posted on Google's Pixel Forum which said that Google was receiving reports from customers about mobile connectivity issues on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro that occurred following the December software update. The post went on to say that "We're actively investigating the reported connectivity issues and will update this post once we have more to share."





So with Google admitting that the connectivity issue is real, Pixel users have to keep their fingers crossed for a proper fix in the form of a new software update from Google. And the connectivity issue seems to be more prevalent than originally believed. One Pixel user wrote, "Agreed, both my mom and I are on Pixel 6s and the network has randomly dropped several times. I need to turn on airplane mode to reset the network."





Some comments made it clear that connectivity issue for some did pre-date the December update. One Pixel user wrote on Reddit, "Not gonna lie though, I’ve had issues since I got it in October. Same with many others around the world."







He added that "Before the December update [Google's] support page was littered with people all over the world saying [that they] had loss of data connection constantly. This shit is a joke to be honest. Par for a Pixel phone though. Wouldn’t be a Pixel device without issues in the beginning."

New issue prevents users from using a DAC to hear Hi-Res Audio is lossless quality







Several comments came from Pixel users who stated how they promised that they would never use an iPhone, but now felt that it is time to switch. A typical post in this vein reads, "Can't remember the last time I had an Android phone that worked 100% out of the box. Maybe the Nexus 5. I don't really want to switch to an iPhone, but this most recent BS has me considering it. Say what you want about iPhone and Apple, but their products work."





Some Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users are telling others that disabling 5G connectivity is the way to avoid connectivity issues, at least until Google comes up with a fix that doesn't cause any other problems.

Speaking of another problem, according to AndroidPolice , there is a bug that prevents Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users from using a DAC or digital to analogue converter to improve the audio quality available from some streaming music apps. Apps like Apple Music, TIDAL, and Amazon Music can deliver Hi-Res Audio streaming in lossless quality. But this requires the user to don premium headphones and connect to an external DAC.





First reported by users when Google released the new handsets, this bug affects connecting external Hi-Fi DACs over USB-C. While some apps crash resulting in silence, others don't crash but play a screeching sound. It was hoped that Google would include a fix for this issue with the December update but nothing has been released thus far.

