I have a feeling that with Pixel 9, Google will overpromise and underdeliver
It took Google several attempts to get its smartphone business to where it is today. And while Pixel phones are well-regarded by tech enthusiasts, the company is still something of a niche player in the market. Not a single Pixel phone was among the best sellers in Q2 2024 and according to a May Statista Consumer Insights report, less than five percent of smartphone users in key markets rock a Pixel phone as their daily driver. Looking at Pixel 9 leaks, it looks like Google hasn't gotten the memo yet that its phones are not well-received among a wider audience.
Google's phones are both exciting and underwhelming at the same time. On one hand, their design is a breath of fresh air, they are the only smartphones apart from Apple's iPhones to feature hardware and software from the same company, and their camera systems are one of the best in the business.
While a new modem will hopefully make sure that the Pixel 9 doesn't struggle with basic stuff like making calls and sending texts, it will still feel underpowered when compared to its direct rivals, the iPhone 16 and Samsung Galaxy S25. Google also reportedly didn't opt for a chip packaging technology that would have prevented the phones from overheating. Thanks for nothing, Google.
My main gripe with the semi-remarkable Tensor G4 is that it will allegedly be marketed as a "game-changing" chip. That sounds misleading, considering the Tensor G4 seems like an enhanced version of the Tensor G3, which wasn't particularly impressive.
And even if we let this one thing slide, we can't help but wonder if the G4 will remain fast enough for the duration of its software support cycle, which is seven years. Speaking of which...
Perhaps to convince you to go for its handset instead of an iPhone, Google will be launching its new phones nearly two months earlier than usual and a month earlier than the next iPhones. Apparently, the company won't be done putting the final touches on Android 15 until a little later, which is why the Pixel 9 will ship with Android 14.
This is us looking too far ahead in the future of course but it's a concern nonetheless.
This time around, Google will allegedly "gift" you up to a year's worth of free Gemini Advanced subscription. Clearly, the company wants you to get hooked to its AI tool, which would be fine if done in an organic way. Gifting us something and then taking it back unless we decide to pay for it? Well, the Google I knew spoiled people with unlimited storage.
Also, while AI-powered features might be great, they don't sound as life-changing as companies would like us to believe. Also, consumers are sick of having them shoved down their throats. I mean yes it would be nice to be able to record, transcribe, and summarize phone calls but how often do you see yourself doing that?
Forgive me for being nitpicky, but if Google is going to be calling "Pixel Feature Drop" "Pixel Drop" instead, does that really need to be included in the promo material? Unless the software updates are going to be materially different going forward, I don't see the point in making a big show of it. Unless, of course, the Pixel 9 series is such a minor upgrade over the Pixel 8 that Google is having to make things up.
This is not a diss post for the Pixel 9. For anyone currently using a phone that's two to three generations old, it will likely be a worthwhile upgrade. Besides, a fresh design, camera hardware upgrades, RAM boost, and a new chip, even if it's just marginally better, are nothing to scoff at.
The series seems to be missing the wow factor though. And that's okay. Companies can't introduce breakthrough features every year. What's not okay is Google trying to convince us that its upcoming phones are "magical," and will usher in "a whole new era." I will be more than happy to be proved wrong on this one come August 13.
Will the Pixel 9 trio make the Pixel even more of an enthusiast brand?
When it comes to core functionalities though, Pixels can be frustrating sometimes. It doesn't take much for them to heat up, they are saddled with chipsets that are no match for chips that power the top phones on the market, and they have connectivity issues.
And I get it. The Tensor G4 may not be flagship-level fast, but it will be a decent enough upgrade to keep up with the demands of an average user. And frankly speaking, if you don't play graphically demanding games or aren't chronically multitasking, you probably don't even need a super fast chip. For now, that is.
Plot twist - the Tensor G4 will only be marginally better than the Tensor G3
How many new operating system versions will the Pixel 9 get?
Since Pixel phones are promised seven years of updates from when they first become available, this could possibly mean the Pixel 9 family will miss out on the 2031 version by just a few weeks or months.
Pixel 9 "freebies" sound more like a bait-and-switch tactic
Were you hoping to get a nice physical gift with your Pixel 9 purchase? Perhaps a Pixel watch or earbuds? Well, this is 2024. Companies don't do that anymore.
This one-of-a-kind "gift" will ask for your payment details
Besides, some of the features might not even be available at launch, so you'll have to rely on Google's words that they will arrive at some point.
Pixel Drop
Is a rebrand a new feature too?
In short
