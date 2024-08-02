I have a feeling that with Pixel 9, Google will overpromise and underdeliver

Pixel 9

Were you hoping to get a nice physical gift with your Pixel 9 purchase? Perhaps a Pixel watch or earbuds? Well, this is 2024. Companies don't do that anymore.









This time around, Google will allegedly "gift" you up to a



Also, while AI-powered features might be great, they don't sound as life-changing as companies would like us to believe. Also, consumers are sick of having them shoved down their throats. I mean yes it would be nice to be able to record, transcribe, and summarize phone calls but how often do you see yourself doing that?





Besides, some of the features might not even be available at launch, so you'll have to rely on Google's words that they will arrive at some point.

Pixel Drop







Forgive me for being nitpicky, but if Google is going to be calling "Pixel Feature Drop" "Pixel Drop" instead, does that really need to be included in the promo material? Unless the software updates are going to be materially different going forward, I don't see the point in making a big show of it. Unless, of course, the Pixel 9 series is such a minor upgrade over the

In short, the Pixel 9 series is such a minor upgrade over the Pixel 8 that Google is having to make things up.







This is not a diss post for the Pixel 9 . For anyone currently using a phone that's two to three generations old, it will likely be a worthwhile upgrade. Besides, a fresh design, camera hardware upgrades, RAM boost, and a new chip, even if it's just marginally better, are nothing to scoff at.



The series seems to be missing the wow factor though. And that's okay. Companies can't introduce breakthrough features every year. What's not okay is Google trying to convince us that its upcoming phones are "magical," and will usher in "a whole new era." I will be more than happy to be proved wrong on this one come August 13.