I have a feeling that with Pixel 9, Google will overpromise and underdeliver

Pixel 9 "freebies" sound more like a bait-and-switch tactic





Were you hoping to get a nice physical gift with your Pixel 9 purchase? Perhaps a Pixel watch or earbuds? Well, this is 2024. Companies don't do that anymore.









This time around, Google will allegedly "gift" you up to a



Also, while AI-powered features might be great, they don't sound as life-changing as companies would like us to believe. Also, consumers are sick of having them shoved down their throats. I mean yes it would be nice to be able This time around, Google will allegedly "gift" you up to a year's worth of free Gemini Advanced subscription . Clearly, the company wants you to get hooked to its AI tool, which would be fine if done in an organic way. Gifting us something and then taking it back unless we decide to pay for it? Well, the Google I knew spoiled people with unlimited storage.Also, while AI-powered features might be great, they don't sound as life-changing as companies would like us to believe. Also, consumers are sick of having them shoved down their throats. I mean yes it would be nice to be able to record, transcribe, and summarize phone calls but how often do you see yourself doing that?





Besides, some of the features might not even be available at launch, so you'll have to rely on Google's words that they will arrive at some point.

Pixel Drop







Forgive me for being nitpicky, but if Google is going to be calling "Pixel Feature Drop" "Pixel Drop" instead, does that really need to be included in the promo material? Unless the software updates are going to be materially different going forward, I don't see the point in making a big show of it. Unless, of course, the Pixel 9 series is such a minor upgrade over the

In short Forgive me for being nitpicky, but if Google is going to be calling "Pixel Feature Drop" "Pixel Drop" instead, does that really need to be included in the promo material? Unless the software updates are going to be materially different going forward, I don't see the point in making a big show of it. Unless, of course, theseries is such a minor upgrade over the Pixel 8 that Google is having to make things up.







This is not a diss post for the Pixel 9 . For anyone currently using a phone that's two to three generations old, it will likely be a worthwhile upgrade. Besides, a fresh design, camera hardware upgrades, RAM boost, and a new chip, even if it's just marginally better, are nothing to scoff at.



The series seems to be missing the wow factor though. And that's okay. Companies can't introduce breakthrough features every year. What's not okay is Google trying to convince us that its upcoming phones are "magical," and will usher in "a whole new era." I will be more than happy to be proved wrong on this one come August 13.

My main gripe with the semi-remarkable Tensor G4 is that it will allegedly be marketed as a "game-changing" chip. That sounds misleading, considering the Tensor G4 seems like an enhanced version of the Tensor G3, which wasn't particularly impressive. And even if we let this one thing slide, we can't help but wonder if the G4 will remain fast enough for the duration of its software support cycle, which is seven years. Speaking of which...

Perhaps to convince you to go for its handset instead of an iPhone, Google will be launching its new phones nearly two months earlier than usual and a month earlier than the next iPhones. Apparently, the company won't be done putting the final touches on Android 15 until a little later, which is why the Pixel 9 will ship with Android 14. Since Pixel phones are promised seven years of updates from when they first become available, this could possibly mean the Pixel 9 family will miss out on the 2031 version by just a few weeks or months. This is us looking too far ahead in the future of course but it's a concern nonetheless.