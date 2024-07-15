Pre-order your new Motorola Razr 2024 here!

Google app leaks the $240 "freebie" Pixel 9 Pro users will get

By
1comment
Google app leaks the $240 "freebie" Pixel 9 Pro users will get
While free-to-use AI chatbots might be sufficient for queries that are simple, they don't exactly cut it when it comes to complex tasks or carefully following your instructions. That's where the likes of Google's Gemini Advanced come in and with the forthcoming Pixel 9 Pro, you might get access to the Mountain View giant's most capable AI assistant.

While poring over the code of the latest Google app beta, 9to5Google found a string that suggests Pixel 9 Pro buyers will be able to use Gemini Advanced for free for a year.

Your Pixel Pro gives you access to a 1-year subscription to Gemini Advanced, our most capable AI model with priority access to new features, at no cost to you.

Google is expected to unveil three Pro models during its August 13 event, which suggests the Pixel 9 Pro, 9 Pro X, and 9 Pro Fold will all come with one year of Gemini Advanced subscription.

Gemini Advanced costs $19.99 a month and lets you do things not possible with Gemini, such as uploading documents for summaries and feedback, and running Python code. A year of free Gemini Advanced translates into savings of $240.

It comes with 2TB of storage, so, naturally, Pixel 9 Pro users will get that much storage for free.

AI is considered a strong selling point for phones these days and since the upcoming Pixel 9 series isn't expected to offer much by way of upgrades except for a new chip and updated design, complimentary access to Gemini Advanced may help Google boost sales.

Those buying the phones for AI features will likely appreciate the gesture, considering the upcoming Live feature, which will allow you to interact with Gemini the same way you talk to your friend when you are texting or talking, will only be available to Gemini Advanced subscribers.

In case you are planning on buying the standard Pixel 9 model, the code snippets suggest that Pixel 9 will come with six months of free Gemini Advanced.

Recommended Stories
Google was the first mainstream manufacturer to focus on AI features, which were a major selling point for the Pixel 8. Whether the strategy will also work this year remains to be seen.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile stores across the country have already received the next sporty freebie for customers
T-Mobile stores across the country have already received the next sporty freebie for customers
T-Mobile employee gives us exclusive insight into the carrier's fall from grace
T-Mobile employee gives us exclusive insight into the carrier's fall from grace
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
T-Mobile subscribers might be shocked after learning about its new achievement
T-Mobile subscribers might be shocked after learning about its new achievement
Verizon giving out iPhone 15 like free candy in return for any trade-in
Verizon giving out iPhone 15 like free candy in return for any trade-in
T-Mobile reps say they are "written up" for selling a new phone without accessories
T-Mobile reps say they are "written up" for selling a new phone without accessories

Latest News

Prime Day begins strong with biggest M4 iPad Pro price cut
Prime Day begins strong with biggest M4 iPad Pro price cut
Google revs up Android Automotive with expanded support for messaging and VoIP apps
Google revs up Android Automotive with expanded support for messaging and VoIP apps
Google Wallet's upcoming option to scan and store "Everything else" is getting close to a rollout
Google Wallet's upcoming option to scan and store "Everything else" is getting close to a rollout
Global smartphone shipments rise for the third consecutive quarter
Global smartphone shipments rise for the third consecutive quarter
Google Maps rolling out one minor UI change that should make it easier to use
Google Maps rolling out one minor UI change that should make it easier to use
T-Mobile and Verizon unite to prevent AT&T from getting free airwaves for first responders
T-Mobile and Verizon unite to prevent AT&T from getting free airwaves for first responders
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless