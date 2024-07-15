Google app leaks the $240 "freebie" Pixel 9 Pro users will get
While free-to-use AI chatbots might be sufficient for queries that are simple, they don't exactly cut it when it comes to complex tasks or carefully following your instructions. That's where the likes of Google's Gemini Advanced come in and with the forthcoming Pixel 9 Pro, you might get access to the Mountain View giant's most capable AI assistant.
While poring over the code of the latest Google app beta, 9to5Google found a string that suggests Pixel 9 Pro buyers will be able to use Gemini Advanced for free for a year.
Your Pixel Pro gives you access to a 1-year subscription to Gemini Advanced, our most capable AI model with priority access to new features, at no cost to you.
Google is expected to unveil three Pro models during its August 13 event, which suggests the Pixel 9 Pro, 9 Pro X, and 9 Pro Fold will all come with one year of Gemini Advanced subscription.
It comes with 2TB of storage, so, naturally, Pixel 9 Pro users will get that much storage for free.
AI is considered a strong selling point for phones these days and since the upcoming Pixel 9 series isn't expected to offer much by way of upgrades except for a new chip and updated design, complimentary access to Gemini Advanced may help Google boost sales.
Those buying the phones for AI features will likely appreciate the gesture, considering the upcoming Live feature, which will allow you to interact with Gemini the same way you talk to your friend when you are texting or talking, will only be available to Gemini Advanced subscribers.
In case you are planning on buying the standard Pixel 9 model, the code snippets suggest that Pixel 9 will come with six months of free Gemini Advanced.
Gemini Advanced costs $19.99 a month and lets you do things not possible with Gemini, such as uploading documents for summaries and feedback, and running Python code. A year of free Gemini Advanced translates into savings of $240.
Google was the first mainstream manufacturer to focus on AI features, which were a major selling point for the Pixel 8. Whether the strategy will also work this year remains to be seen.
