Google app leaks the $240 "freebie" Pixel 9 Pro users will get

Google is expected to unveil three Pro models during its August 13 event, which suggests thePro, 9 Pro X, and 9 Pro Fold will all come with one year of Gemini Advanced subscription.Gemini Advanced costs $19.99 a month and lets you do things not possible with Gemini, such as uploading documents for summaries and feedback, and running Python code. A year of free Gemini Advanced translates into savings of $240.It comes with 2TB of storage, so, naturally,Pro users will get that much storage for free.AI is considered a strong selling point for phones these days and since the upcomingseries isn't expected to offer much by way of upgrades except for a new chip and updated design, complimentary access to Gemini Advanced may help Google boost sales.Those buying the phones for AI features will likely appreciate the gesture, considering the upcoming Live feature, which will allow you to interact with Gemini the same way you talk to your friend when you are texting or talking, will only be available to Gemini Advanced subscribers.In case you are planning on buying the standardmodel, the code snippets suggest thatwill come with six months of free Gemini Advanced.Google was the first mainstream manufacturer to focus on AI features, which were a major selling point for the Pixel 8 . Whether the strategy will also work this year remains to be seen.