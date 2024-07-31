Google Pixel 9 series phones may be initially launching with Android 14 instead of Android 15

Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Google Pixel 9 Pro | Image credit — Google

A new report claims that Google's upcoming Pixel 9 series smartphones will be released with Android 14, an unusual move as Google typically launches its flagship phones on the newest Android version. This is especially surprising given the imminent release of Android 15. While Google's a-series phones often launch with the older Android version, this usually coincides with the new version's beta launch.

Google has already rolled out the final scheduled beta for Android 15, suggesting the stable build is next. Although Google hasn't confirmed the exact release date, based on past releases, it could be anytime between August 1 and the end of October. Considering that the devices are set to be announced in just two weeks, based on this timing it would mean that should the Pixel 9 series launch with Android 14, it would only stay on that version for a very short time.

There's also some speculation about whether Android 15 will be delayed. Last year, Android 14's launch was postponed until October due to bugs and was eventually released alongside the Pixel 8 series. Before Android 14, Google typically launched new Android versions in August or September. Considering this pattern, it's possible Android 15 is on track for a September release, not delayed. This would mean some Pixel 9 series pre-orders might come with an Android 15 update in the pipeline.

That said, even if the Pixel 9 series launches with Android 14, it should be kept in mind that Google assures users of seven years of robust support, including Pixel Drops, OS updates, and security patches. This support extends until at least August 2031. However, as noted by the source — if delayed, there's a slight possibility these devices might miss out on Android 21, following Google's typical update schedule. This is a distant concern for now, but something to consider for the future.

Google promises seven years of support | Screenshot credit — Android Headlines

Despite the unusual circumstances of this launch and its initial operating system, the Pixel 9 series promises long-term software support and timely updates, ensuring users can enjoy the latest Android features and security enhancements for years to come. While the possibility of a launch with Android 14 might raise a few eyebrows, it's unlikely to affect the overall user experience in the long run.

It should be noted that this information has in no way been confirmed by Google or any official sources. The good news is that it won't be long until we find out which version of Android the Pixel 9 series will launch with. The Made by Google event is happening on August 13, where more information will be shared by the company.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

