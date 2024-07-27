Google's Pixel 9 series might let you record, transcribe, and summarize phone calls





Like Add Me? Wait until you hear about AI Call Notes (with call recording and transcription), redesigned Panorama mode, and other upcoming Pixel feature — Dylan Roussel (@evowizz) July 27, 2024

The prospect of Call Notes coming to the Pixel 9 series is further strengthened by the fact that iOS is set to receive a similar feature. Given that the Pixel 8 series already possesses the technical capabilities for this, it's not unreasonable to expect Call Notes to make its debut on those phones as well. However, it's likely that Google might initially reserve this feature as an exclusive for the Pixel 9 series.



On the Pixel 8 Pro, the current Recorder app already allows users to record real-life conversations, transcribe them, and provide a summary of the contents. This process occurs entirely offline, without needing an internet connection. This existing functionality suggests that the foundation for Call Notes is already present in the Pixel 8 series, but it simply hasn't been extended to phone calls yet.

The prospect of Call Notes coming to the Pixel 9 series is further strengthened by the fact that iOS is set to receive a similar feature. Given that the Pixel 8 series already possesses the technical capabilities for this, it's not unreasonable to expect Call Notes to make its debut on those phones as well. However, it's likely that Google might initially reserve this feature as an exclusive for the Pixel 9 series.

The official launch of the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold is scheduled for August 13th. We'll have to wait until then to get confirmation on whether Call Notes will indeed be part of the Pixel 9 series.





The addition of Call Notes could be a game-changer for Pixel users. It would not only offer convenience but also make phone calls more accessible and productive. We eagerly await the official launch to see what Google has in store for us.