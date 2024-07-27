Google's Pixel 9 series might let you record, transcribe, and summarize phone calls
A new feature dubbed "Call Notes" may be on the horizon for the upcoming Pixel 9 series. The option hints at the possibility of recording, transcribing, and even summarizing phone calls, similar to the Apple Intelligence feature that the company announced back in WWDC.
This rumor was first shared by tipster Dylan Roussel on X, who mentioned that Call Notes could enable call recording and transcription. While he didn't explicitly mention summarization, it's highly plausible considering the existing capabilities of the Recorder app on the Pixel 8 series.
The official launch of the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold is scheduled for August 13th. We'll have to wait until then to get confirmation on whether Call Notes will indeed be part of the Pixel 9 series.
Like Add Me? Wait until you hear about AI Call Notes (with call recording and transcription), redesigned Panorama mode, and other upcoming Pixel feature— Dylan Roussel (@evowizz) July 27, 2024
On the Pixel 8 Pro, the current Recorder app already allows users to record real-life conversations, transcribe them, and provide a summary of the contents. This process occurs entirely offline, without needing an internet connection. This existing functionality suggests that the foundation for Call Notes is already present in the Pixel 8 series, but it simply hasn't been extended to phone calls yet.
The prospect of Call Notes coming to the Pixel 9 series is further strengthened by the fact that iOS is set to receive a similar feature. Given that the Pixel 8 series already possesses the technical capabilities for this, it's not unreasonable to expect Call Notes to make its debut on those phones as well. However, it's likely that Google might initially reserve this feature as an exclusive for the Pixel 9 series.
The addition of Call Notes could be a game-changer for Pixel users. It would not only offer convenience but also make phone calls more accessible and productive. We eagerly await the official launch to see what Google has in store for us.
