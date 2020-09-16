Outlook and OneDrive for iOS will now benefit from some of the cool new iOS 14 features

Microsoft offers improvements for WatchOS 7 Outlook and Calendar too



Microsoft has also prepared some updates for the new version of watchOS, watchOS 7 , also coming to supported Apple Watches, possibly in the following days. You will enjoy improvements in the email and calendar complications for the Apple Watch . The calendar complication will include an indication of your free/busy status, while the email complication will display the count of unread messages in your Outlook Focused Inbox.





iPadOS 14 users are also seeing some new Outlook app features





Microsoft will also take advantage of the new multitasking feature on iPadOS and you’ll be able to open Outlook and Edge at the same time, copy and drag text and links to your emails. What’s more, you can also drag and drop photos onto Outlook from the Photos app, opened at the same time as Outlook on your iPad.