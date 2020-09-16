Outlook and OneDrive for iOS will now benefit from some of the cool new iOS 14 features
Microsoft offers improvements for WatchOS 7 Outlook and Calendar too
Microsoft has also prepared some updates for the new version of watchOS, watchOS 7, also coming to supported Apple Watches, possibly in the following days. You will enjoy improvements in the email and calendar complications for the Apple Watch. The calendar complication will include an indication of your free/busy status, while the email complication will display the count of unread messages in your Outlook Focused Inbox.
iPadOS 14 users are also seeing some new Outlook app features
Now, with iPadOS 14 and Apple Pencil, users will be able to handwrite their email and the message will be converted to text automatically with Scribble. What’s more, you’ll be able to add hand-drawn illustrations, diagrams to your emails, along with additional formatting options.
Microsoft will also take advantage of the new multitasking feature on iPadOS and you’ll be able to open Outlook and Edge at the same time, copy and drag text and links to your emails. What’s more, you can also drag and drop photos onto Outlook from the Photos app, opened at the same time as Outlook on your iPad.
Also check out: iPad Air 4 and iPad 8 are now official