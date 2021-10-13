Hot new renders show off Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with S Pen silo on deck

Hot new renders show off Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with S Pen silo on deck0
Rumors about a potential Galaxy S22 Ultra with an S Pen slot aren't anything new. In fact, they've been circulating under one form or another ever since Samsung decided to put the Galaxy Note line to rest. Yet, the beloved S Pen isn't going anywhere - the Galaxy Z Fold 3 was a stepping stone of sorts, having its own S Pen as an available accessory.
As the Galaxy S22 Ultra is the most probably candidate to take on the heavy S Pen crown, and do that with a dedicated S Pen slot on board, the folks over at Dutch blog LetsGoDigital have come up with a selection of neat renders that show off what such a device could look like, and they are a-neat.
So far, it would seem that the Galaxy S22 family is slated for an early 2022 release, though it's too early to be narrowing that time window. Aside from continuing the legacy of the Galaxy Note lineup, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is also expected to come with a 6.8-inch WQHD display, a 5,000mAh battery, and quite possibly similar camera specs with the Galaxy S21 Ultra.
Meanwhile, the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ will be mostly similar to their predecessors and not take on an identity change of heart like the Galaxy S22 Ultra would.