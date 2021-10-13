Notification Center

Samsung Android

Hot new renders show off Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with S Pen silo on deck

Peter Kostadinov
By
0
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra renders show off the flagship
Rumors about a potential Galaxy S22 Ultra with an S Pen slot aren't anything new. In fact, they've been circulating under one form or another ever since Samsung decided to put the Galaxy Note line to rest. Yet, the beloved S Pen isn't going anywhere - the Galaxy Z Fold 3 was a stepping stone of sorts, having its own S Pen as an available accessory.

Yet, there is no S Pen slot on the foldable device, but instead, users could opt for a case with an S Pen slot. Therefore, the spot for a true successor to the Galaxy Note lineup is still vacant.

As the Galaxy S22 Ultra is the most probably candidate to take on the heavy S Pen crown, and do that with a dedicated S Pen slot on board, the folks over at Dutch blog LetsGoDigital have come up with a selection of neat renders that show off what such a device could look like, and they are a-neat.

The renders are based on the notion that the Galaxy S22 Ultra would have both an S Pen slot and a P-shaped camera setup. The renders bear very strong resemblance to the design language of the Galaxy Note lineup, which is all classy and elegant, and has little to do with the latest design trends that are seen making the rounds on the Galaxy S line.


So far, it would seem that the Galaxy S22 family is slated for an early 2022 release, though it's too early to be narrowing that time window. Aside from continuing the legacy of the Galaxy Note lineup, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is also expected to come with a 6.8-inch WQHD display, a 5,000mAh battery, and quite possibly similar camera specs with the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ will be mostly similar to their predecessors and not take on an identity change of heart like the Galaxy S22 Ultra would.

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
  • Display 6.8 inches 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera)
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 895
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android

