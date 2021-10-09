Notification Center

Samsung Android

Yet another source says Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a slot for S Pen, weird camera bump finalized

Anam Hamid
By
0
Yet another source says Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a slot for S Pen, weird camera bump finalized
Samsung may have settled on a P-shaped camera bump for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, purported images and video of a dummy unit indicate.


The South Korean company was apparently earlier considering two designs, including one with two strips of unequal lengths. None of the designs was particularly striking, and CoverPigtou claims Samsung has finalized the P-shaped camera island.

The unit features a Note 20-inspired squared-off design, which is another sign that Samsung will perhaps try to position the phone as a successor of sorts, even if the phone doesn't adopt the Note branding.

Dummy Galaxy S22 Ultra doesn't feature an S Pen slot


The dummy unit doesn't have a dedicated slot for the S Pen, something which reports claim the Galaxy S22 Ultra will get. This shouldn't be a cause of concern for Note fans, or so say CoverPigtou. The outlet says the official unit will have a silo. 

After seemingly discontinuing the Note series, Samsung did introduce stylus support for two of its other flagships, including the S21 Ultra, but they don't have a compartment for the digital pen and the company instead sells specialized cases for those devices. 

With flagship sales on a downward spiral, the company certainly needs to do something to keep brand loyalists from switching to other top phones.

Moving on, also not shown in the pictures are the speaker grille and USB Type-C port. 

As for Galaxy S22 Ultra's specs, we hear it will come with a 6.8-inches screen with really thin bezels and a smaller punch-hole. The camera bump will house four sensors (108MP main + 12MP ultra-wide + 12MP 3x telephoto + 12MP 10x periscope), laser autofocus system, and LED flash unit. 

It's rumored to pack a 5,000mAh battery and most markets will allegedly get the forthcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chip, and not the AMD-powered Exynos 2200

Per a recent rumor, the Galaxy S22 series will be unveiled in February 2022

Story timeline

This story is part of:

Samsung Galaxy S22 leaks (36 updates)

