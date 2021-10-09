Yet another source says Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a slot for S Pen, weird camera bump finalized

Samsung may have settled on a P-shaped camera bump for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, purported images and video of a dummy unit indicate.









CoverPigtou The South Korean company was apparently earlier considering two designs , including one with two strips of unequal lengths. None of the designs was particularly striking, andclaims Samsung has finalized the P-shaped camera island.





The unit features a Note 20-inspired squared-off design, which is another sign that Samsung will perhaps try to position the phone as a successor of sorts, even if the phone doesn't adopt the Note branding

Dummy Galaxy S22 Ultra doesn't feature an S Pen slot





The dummy unit doesn't have a dedicated slot for the S Pen, something which reports claim the Galaxy S22 Ultra will get. This shouldn't be a cause of concern for Note fans, or so say CoverPigtou. The outlet says the official unit will have a silo.





After seemingly discontinuing the Note series, Samsung did introduce stylus support for two of its other flagships, including the S21 Ultra, but they don't have a compartment for the digital pen and the company instead sells specialized cases for those devices.









Moving on, also not shown in the pictures are the speaker grille and USB Type-C port.





As for Galaxy S22 Ultra's specs, we hear it will come with a 6.8-inches screen with really thin bezels and a smaller punch-hole. The camera bump will house four sensors (108MP main + 12MP ultra-wide + 12MP 3x telephoto + 12MP 10x periscope), laser autofocus system, and LED flash unit.







