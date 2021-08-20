Galaxy S22 Ultra may offer virtually the same camera specs as predecessor

Galaxy S22 Ultra may offer virtually the same camera specs as predecessor2
The Galaxy S21 Ultra, which is one of the best camera smartphones around, is equipped with a 108MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide module, a 10MP periscope telephoto unit with 10x optical zoom, and a 10MP telephoto snapper with 3x optical zoom.
Galaxy Club claims that the telephoto and periscope cameras will be 10MP, and not 12MP as was suggested by Ice. Both sources are on the same page when it comes to other core camera specs, but the outlet doesn't think the handset will feature the rumored continuous zoom periscope camera.
Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus could get a new camera sensor
The Dutch publication has also corroborated Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus specs provided by Ice. This means we will probably get a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide unit, and a 12MP telephoto unit with 3X optical zoom.
If that sounds like a step back because the Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus feature a 64MP camera, it's not seemingly the case, as Samsung will probably use the new 50MP ISOCELL GN2 sensor which is theoretically capable of churning out better pictures, thanks to its larger size and bigger pixels.
Per today's report, the S22 Plus will be a downgrade in terms of battery capacity. The S21 Plus packs a 4,800mAh battery, and the capacity could get reduced to 4,500mAh on its successor. An earlier report had said the S22 would suffer the same fate, with the battery shrinking from 4,000mAh to 3,800mAh.
This will not necessarily result in reduced battery life, given that the phones are rumored to come with smaller displays (6.06-inches for Galaxy S22 and 6.55-inches for Galaxy S22 Plus vs S21's 6.2-inches and S21 Plus' 6.7-inches) and a more efficient processor.
At this point, these are only rumors, and with nearly five months to go before the Galaxy S22 launch, it's best to look at everything with skepticism.
