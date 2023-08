Google fan survey hints at powerful AI camera features for the Pixel 8

Pixel 8

It is generally accepted that Google's Pixel phones have some of the best cameras (and smartest) in the market, with special AI-powered features like the Magic Eraser, which makes removing unwanted objects from your snaps super easy. Then there is Face Unblur, which intelligently sharpens faces that might have come off as blurred in your shots. Google is expected to announce the Pixel 8 series sometime this October, and it seems this new generation of the Pixel duo might come with even more impressive camera features with the help of AI technology. At least this is what a recent Pixel Superfan survey is implying, according to reputable Android specialist Mishaal Rahman Rahman got a hold of this information thanks to a trusted tipster of his, who shared the contents of these surveys, which contain some lines that could imply some exciting possibilities. Here are a couple of them:Basically, we are talking about two new features here: completely erasing a specific sound and enhancing the sound that you want to take center stage in the video. But wait, there is much more where that came from:These two lines hint at a photo-stacking feature that would combine multiple photos featuring different people to get each person's best facial expression. Now that is some serious smarts we are talking about here. Essentially, the phone might be capable of finding everyone's best expression from a burst of shots and applying them where needed.At this year's Google I/O, the company also announced the Magic Editor — the culmination of Pixel's AI-powered camera features. The Magic Editor was showcased to move the main subject elsewhere in the photo, remove something like a bag strap that you are wearing, and replace entire skies.With all of these camera functionalities, theand Pixel 8 Pro are set to have the quirkiest and most versatile cameras on the market.