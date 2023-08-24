Google fan survey hints at powerful AI camera features for the Pixel 8
1
It is generally accepted that Google's Pixel phones have some of the best cameras (and smartest) in the market, with special AI-powered features like the Magic Eraser, which makes removing unwanted objects from your snaps super easy. Then there is Face Unblur, which intelligently sharpens faces that might have come off as blurred in your shots.
Rahman got a hold of this information thanks to a trusted tipster of his, who shared the contents of these surveys, which contain some lines that could imply some exciting possibilities. Here are a couple of them:
Basically, we are talking about two new features here: completely erasing a specific sound and enhancing the sound that you want to take center stage in the video. But wait, there is much more where that came from:
These two lines hint at a photo-stacking feature that would combine multiple photos featuring different people to get each person's best facial expression. Now that is some serious smarts we are talking about here. Essentially, the phone might be capable of finding everyone's best expression from a burst of shots and applying them where needed.
With all of these camera functionalities, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are set to have the quirkiest and most versatile cameras on the market.
Google is expected to announce the Pixel 8 series sometime this October, and it seems this new generation of the Pixel duo might come with even more impressive camera features with the help of AI technology. At least this is what a recent Pixel Superfan survey is implying, according to reputable Android specialist Mishaal Rahman.
Rahman got a hold of this information thanks to a trusted tipster of his, who shared the contents of these surveys, which contain some lines that could imply some exciting possibilities. Here are a couple of them:
Eliminate the shouting of the fan in the next seat from your game-winning shot video with your phone's amazing AI video noise removal.
Enhance the sound of your friends and family's reactions during a thrilling game, while minimizing the background stadium noise with your phone's amazing AI video noise removal.
Basically, we are talking about two new features here: completely erasing a specific sound and enhancing the sound that you want to take center stage in the video. But wait, there is much more where that came from:
No worries if someone's distracted during a group photo, your phone's AI can still make it into a perfect group photo.
Create the perfect team picture by merging everyone's best shot with your phone's AI technology, so everyone looks great.
These two lines hint at a photo-stacking feature that would combine multiple photos featuring different people to get each person's best facial expression. Now that is some serious smarts we are talking about here. Essentially, the phone might be capable of finding everyone's best expression from a burst of shots and applying them where needed.
At this year's Google I/O, the company also announced the Magic Editor — the culmination of Pixel's AI-powered camera features. The Magic Editor was showcased to move the main subject elsewhere in the photo, remove something like a bag strap that you are wearing, and replace entire skies.
With all of these camera functionalities, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are set to have the quirkiest and most versatile cameras on the market.
Popular stories
24 Aug, 2023Google fan survey hints at powerful AI camera features for the Pixel 8
21 Aug, 2023Google's upcoming Pixel 8 series might join the eSIM-only squad
07 Aug, 2023Fresh report details and 'confirms' Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro storage variants and colors
01 Jul, 2023Pixel 8 duo may finally get long overdue battery and charging upgrades
10 Jun, 2023Pixel 8 Pro will have a markedly better camera system than Pixel 8, per new leak
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: