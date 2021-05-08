Google's new Pixel promo is quite ironic















And today, Google released a new video that teaches you some Korean slang while you once again tap into your banana and move data to your new Pixel. As Google so helpfully points out, "As long as you know how to plug in a cable, you can't mess this up." Some of the jokes are so subtle that you'll need to freeze the screen to take a look; for example, when Google shows the Pixel user's Wi-Fi network, it shows that the name given to it is "WiFi Art Thou Romeo."





What is ironic about this video is that the part of the video showing off the Korean slang was not made by Google and was posted on YouTube by someone named Renda. And guess what! Google does not even sell the Pixel in Korea. Perhaps its time for Google to go back to the drawing board and create a new promo series to entice consumers to switch to a new Pixel model.





