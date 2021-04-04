Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Android Google

In a new Pixel video, Google says that the Apple iPhone has "a peel"

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Apr 04, 2021, 1:26 PM
In a new Pixel video, Google says that the Apple iPhone has &quot;a peel&quot;
Last month, Google released a video showing how calm and relaxed you can be while transferring the data on your Apple iPhone, or another Android phone, to a new Pixel. Some tense people ought to watch the video just for its therapeutic effect. We don't know whether the video was a success for Google, but it was different and it did show that the process of switching to a Pixel shouldn't make you tense and nervous.

We can tell you that Google's follow-up video, "Switch to the New Google Pixel (and Do Yoko Uke in Karate)," has been released. We are told that if we were lucky enough to stumble upon this nearly two minute long clip, we are "curious about switching over to a new Google Pixel" and that transferring the data is "super quick and easy." How easy? According to Google, while your data is being transferred to your new Pixel, you can teach yourself how to karate chop a wooden board.



The video explains the process: insert your active SIM card into your brand new Pixel, turn the device on and make a couple of taps. Connect the Pixel to your old phone (and in an inspired bit of casting, an Apple iPhone is portrayed by a banana) and the Pixel does the hard work. "As long as you know how to plug in a cord, you can't mess this up," Google says. Your contacts, settings, and photos will transfer over by magic.

Now comes your first karate lesson. Google shared the full URL of the karate video it used just in case you really want to follow in the footsteps of the most famous of karate teachers, Mr. Miyagi. Turning back to the Pixel, once the data is transferred, you need to come up with a PIN number  (Google advises that you don't use 1234), and add your fingerprint. Besides moving over your data, your wallpaper will be transferred as well.

You just might want to bookmark this video regardless of whether you use an iOS or Android device. After all, it isn't every day that Google says that the iPhone has a peel.

Related phones

Pixel 4a
Google Pixel 4a View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.1

User Score:

9.0
$349 Special B&HPhoto $349 Special Target Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 5.8 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3140 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Pixel 4a 5G
Google Pixel 4a 5G View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.1
$500 Special BestBuy $499 Special B&HPhoto $499 Special Target
View more offers
  • Display 6.2 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3885 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Pixel 5
Google Pixel 5 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.7

User Score:

8.7
$725 Special AT&T $700 Special Verizon $700 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.0 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4080 mAh
  • OS Android 11

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Apple hints at imminent release of iOS 14.5 and possibly a 5G iPad Pro (2021)
Popular stories
Google Pixel 6 will be powered by a custom chipset: report
Popular stories
Microsoft teams up with the US Army in a $22bn deal: Is AR the future?
Popular stories
Sony schedules event; 5G flagship Xperia 1 III could debut April 14

Popular stories

Popular stories
Apple hints at imminent release of iOS 14.5 and possibly a 5G iPad Pro (2021)
Popular stories
OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Camera evolution comparison
Popular stories
How to reset an iPad
Popular stories
LG might discontinue software support for existing phones after exiting the market
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 new update brings camera improvement
Popular stories
The hot-selling Apple AirPods Pro are heavily discounted on Amazon

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless