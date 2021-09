Google Stadia comes to the Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy Note 20

Our take

List of all Stadia-compatible gamepads and screens:

Pixel 2, 2XL, 3, 3XL, 3a, 3a XL, 4, 4XL, 4a, 4a (5G), 5, 5a

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+, S8 Active, S9, S9+, S10, S10+, S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, S21, S21+, S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e, S6, S7, S7+, A, A7

Samsung Note 8, 9, 10, 10+, 20, 20 Ultra

OnePlus 5, 6, 7, 7 Pro, 7 Pro 5G, 8, 8 Pro

OnePlus 5T, 6T, 7T, 7T Pro, 7T Pro 5G, 8T

OnePlus Nord, N10 5G, N100

Apple iPhone and iPad

Asus ROG Phones

Razer Phone, Razer Phone II

LG V50 ThinQ, V50S ThinQ, V60 ThinQ, G7 ThinQ, G8 ThinQ, Wing

The notable additions to this list are the Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra in addition to the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra. If you own a mid-range or high-end Samsung tablet you will be able to enjoy Stadia as well - some of the most popular Samsung tablets are now on the list.One big omission though is the lack of any foldable phones such as the newly released Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3, as well as older phones like the original Fold and Flip.It’s quite possible that the strange and unorthodox aspect ratio of the screens in those devices to be the main culprit behind the omission.Well, we were extremely excited and enthusiastic when Stadia was initially announced, and then later on when we got to test it in its early stages, we got mildly skeptical.With so many game streaming services out there, though, it’s plain to see that cloud gaming is the future and the way to go. Broadband coverage and the wide adoption of 5G will both make it much more viable because every other prerequisite has been met.All the big games are there, and the list will continue to grow. Google will also continue to iron out bugs and improve the latency, and at the end of the day, there won’t be any reason to buy a $1000 console or a dedicated gaming PC.And last but not least, the price is also pretty sweet - people already pay for PlayStation Plus or Xbox Gold anyway, so $9.99/mo is not a big deal at all.