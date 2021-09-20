Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View
Samsung Games Google

Google Stadia comes to the Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy Note 20

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
Stadia comes to the Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy Note 20
Google keeps on pushing its Stadia cloud gaming service, even though there were some concerns about the future of the platform when the company announced that it won’t be making its own Stadia games after all.

But then Google added official support for iOS devices, and also support for USB-C headsets for the Stadia controller, and a ton of new games every month.

Now, we’ve already done a detailed guide titled How to play Google Stadia on any phone but when Google adds official support for specific devices it’s always the better and safest option.

Google already offered support for some Galaxy devices, but the company has expanded the list with 11 new phones and tablets. Here’s the complete list of supported Samsung devices:

Samsung Galaxy phones compatible with Google Stadia

  • Samsung Galaxy S8
  • Samsung Galaxy S8+
  • Samsung Galaxy S8 Active
  • Samsung Galaxy S9
  • Samsung Galaxy S9+
  • Samsung Galaxy S10
  • Samsung Galaxy S10+
  • Samsung Galaxy S20
  • Samsung Galaxy S20+
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
  • Samsung Galaxy S21
  • Samsung Galaxy S21+
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 8
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 9
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10+
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 20
  • Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy tablets compatible with Google Stadia:

  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S7
  • Samsung Galaxy TabS7+
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

The notable additions to this list are the Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra in addition to the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra. If you own a mid-range or high-end Samsung tablet you will be able to enjoy Stadia as well - some of the most popular Samsung tablets are now on the list.

One big omission though is the lack of any foldable phones such as the newly released Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3, as well as older phones like the original Fold and Flip.

It’s quite possible that the strange and unorthodox aspect ratio of the screens in those devices to be the main culprit behind the omission.

Our take


Well, we were extremely excited and enthusiastic when Stadia was initially announced, and then later on when we got to test it in its early stages, we got mildly skeptical.

With so many game streaming services out there, though, it’s plain to see that cloud gaming is the future and the way to go. Broadband coverage and the wide adoption of 5G will both make it much more viable because every other prerequisite has been met.

All the big games are there, and the list will continue to grow. Google will also continue to iron out bugs and improve the latency, and at the end of the day, there won’t be any reason to buy a $1000 console or a dedicated gaming PC.

And last but not least, the price is also pretty sweet - people already pay for PlayStation Plus or Xbox Gold anyway, so $9.99/mo is not a big deal at all.

List of all Stadia-compatible gamepads and screens:

  • Pixel 2, 2XL, 3, 3XL, 3a, 3a XL, 4, 4XL, 4a, 4a (5G), 5, 5a
  • Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+, S8 Active, S9, S9+, S10, S10+, S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, S21, S21+, S21 Ultra
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e, S6, S7, S7+, A, A7
  • Samsung Note 8, 9, 10, 10+, 20, 20 Ultra
  • OnePlus 5, 6, 7, 7 Pro, 7 Pro 5G, 8, 8 Pro
  • OnePlus 5T, 6T, 7T, 7T Pro, 7T Pro 5G, 8T
  • OnePlus Nord, N10 5G, N100
  • Apple iPhone and iPad
  • Asus ROG Phones
  • Razer Phone, Razer Phone II
  • LG V50 ThinQ, V50S ThinQ, V60 ThinQ, G7 ThinQ, G8 ThinQ, Wing

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra specs
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra specs
Review
9.3
User reviews
9.8
$1200 Special BestBuy $1285 Special Samsung $1300 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 6.9 inches 3088 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra specs
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra specs
Review
9.1
User reviews
9.2
$1200 Special BestBuy $1199 Special Samsung $1200 Special Samsung
View more offers
  • Display 6.8 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

Latest News

When is iOS 15 coming out? Prepare for today's major software update
by Peter Kostadinov,  0
When is iOS 15 coming out? Prepare for today's major software update
New Galaxy Tab A8 report details specs and launch timeline for Samsung's next tablet
by Joshua Swingle,  0
New Galaxy Tab A8 report details specs and launch timeline for Samsung's next tablet
Apple cleans the Emmy Awards with Ted Lasso
by Daniel Petrov,  3
Apple cleans the Emmy Awards with Ted Lasso
iOS 15: these are the features you won’t be getting yet
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  3
iOS 15: these are the features you won’t be getting yet
The iPhone Flip display specs leak, Apple preparing two thin foldables
by Daniel Petrov,  2
The iPhone Flip display specs leak, Apple preparing two thin foldables
Motorola Moto G60 finally coming to Europe at a very affordable price
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Motorola Moto G60 finally coming to Europe at a very affordable price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless