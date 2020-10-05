You can now plug USB-C headset into a Stadia controller





Players can now plug their USB-C headset into a Stadia controller when playing on Chromecast or on Web. Earlier this year Google added a new Stadia Experiment that allows subscribers to play games on Stadia using 4G and 5G networks. Another "Experiment" allowed anyone with a compatible Android phone to install the Stadia app and start playing games, including phones that aren't on the list of officially supported phones.





Along with USB-C headphones support, the update brings new free games for Stadia Pro subscribers: Dead by Daylight, Human Fall Flat, SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE, Lara Croft: Temple of Osiris, Celeste, and Jotun: Valhalla Edition. There are also new games added to Stadia's catalogue as well as ongoing discounts for both Stadia Pro subscribers and all players. You can check the full Stadia update log here

Google's cloud gaming service Stadia was plagued by many issues when it launched last year. From connection problems and occasional lags to shady 4K upscaling policies, the service was far from ready. Nevertheless, Google has vowed to improve Stadia and works to achieve that goal by offering monthly updates. In the September update bundle the company is adding a useful new feature to Stadia: USB-C headphones support.