Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, $949 with MintMobile unlimited plan

 View

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, $949 with MintMobile unlimited plan

 View
Software updates Games Google

You can now plug USB-C headset into a Stadia controller

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Oct 05, 2020, 12:38 AM
You can now plug USB-C headset into a Stadia controller
Google's cloud gaming service Stadia was plagued by many issues when it launched last year. From connection problems and occasional lags to shady 4K upscaling policies, the service was far from ready. Nevertheless, Google has vowed to improve Stadia and works to achieve that goal by offering monthly updates. In the September update bundle the company is adding a useful new feature to Stadia: USB-C headphones support.

Players can now plug their USB-C headset into a Stadia controller when playing on Chromecast or on Web. Earlier this year Google added a new Stadia Experiment that allows subscribers to play games on Stadia using 4G and 5G networks. Another "Experiment" allowed anyone with a compatible Android phone to install the Stadia app and start playing games, including phones that aren't on the list of officially supported phones.

Along with USB-C headphones support, the update brings new free games for Stadia Pro subscribers: Dead by Daylight, Human Fall Flat, SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE, Lara Croft: Temple of Osiris, Celeste, and Jotun: Valhalla Edition. There are also new games added to Stadia's catalogue as well as ongoing discounts for both Stadia Pro subscribers and all players. You can check the full Stadia update log here.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Tipster says that Samsung will soon introduce the chips that will power the Galaxy S21 line
Popular stories
Samsung has both a Galaxy S21 5G with S Pen and a Galaxy Note 21 in the works
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 long-term review: Still exciting?
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) review, the price champion

Popular stories

Popular stories
Android users must delete these apps now or face getting billed for services not ordered
Popular stories
Samsung has both a Galaxy S21 5G with S Pen and a Galaxy Note 21 in the works
Popular stories
The OnePlus 8T 5G will turn it up to 11 with a world first
Popular stories
Best Buy has Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE 5G on sale at a 100 percent discount, no trade-in needed
Popular stories
The Apple Watch heart sensor and ECG feature may do more harm than good for many users
Popular stories
App Store grossed nearly twice as much as the Google Play Store during Q3

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless