OnePlus V Flip: news, rumors, expectations
This image displays the Oppo Find N2 Flip and is for illustration purposes only
Perhaps 2023 could be the year Samsung’s supremacy over the Western foldable market finally comes to an end. It seems yet another new contender will try to dethrone the King of Foldables. The company in question is OnePlus, but can the Chinese tech giant give Samsung a run for its money?
OnePlus will be entering the fray with not one, but two foldable smartphones - the OnePlus V Fold and its smaller brother, the OnePlus V Flip. The latter will adopt the clamshell-style form factor of devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.
However, the OnePlus V Flip is faced with a major challenge - the Z Flip is by far the most successful foldable lineup in history. Can OnePlus’ entry hold its ground? In all likelihood, it will take some time to answer that question definitively. After all, for the time being we know relatively little about the OnePlus V Flip.
Nevertheless, we have compiled all of the available information on OnePlus’ upcoming clamshell foldable in one place. A word of caution - take the following paragraphs with a grain of salt, as they are subject to change. We will be updating this page regularly to make sure it remains up to date. So what do we know so far?
Latest OnePlus V Flip news (Updated 7th April, 2023)
- Rumor claims OnePlus foldable will not be a carbon copy of Oppo Find N2, will launch in Q3 2023
- OnePlus teases foldable smartphone that could launch as soon as Q3 2023
- The names of two upcoming OnePlus foldables may have been revealed
- OnePlus 11 Pro and OnePlus foldable anticipated in H2 2023
OnePlus V Flip release date rumors
The first thing we want to know when a new smartphone is on the horizon is its release date. However, since this will be the first foldable from OnePlus, we simply cannot look at the past for hints.
Still, a recent bit of information from a trustworthy source claims that the OnePlus V Flip will launch in Q3 2023, alongside the OnePlus V Fold. Actually, OnePlus itself has gone on record about the launch date of its upcoming foldables. At MWC 2023, the company stated that both new devices will make their debut in the second half of 2023.
It should be noted that a launch in late 2023 will coincide nicely with the release of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, which could be an intentional move on OnePlus' part.
OnePlus V Flip price rumors
Foldable smartphones are some of the most expensive handsets on the market, and for a good reason - manufacturing them is still a challenge for most companies. At the moment, we have no idea how the OnePlus V Flip will be priced at launch. However, it should be (slightly) cheaper than the Z Flip, and could cost along the lines of other Chinese clamshell-style foldables.
OnePlus V Flip camera rumors
The camera of the OnePlus V Flip is currently shrouded in secrecy. In fact, our only concrete expectation for now is the presence of Hasselblad branding, as is customary with high-end OnePlus devices.
OnePlus V Flip storage rumors
OnePlus is not all that stingy with storage, unlike many other manufacturers. And while we do not know what the storage configurations of the OnePlus V Flip are going to be, we expect fairly standard options, similar to those on the company's flagships.
OnePlus V Flip design rumors
Perhaps the biggest bone of contention regarding the OnePlus V Flip is whether the device will be a carbon copy of the Oppo Find N2 Flip. Given that OnePlus is a subsidiary of Oppo, it is only natural for some degree of overlap to exist between the two devices.
In all fairness, the Oppo Find N2 Flip is actually a very nice clamshell foldable. It features a creaseless primary display, a best-in-class cover screen, and a hinge mechanism which allows it to fold without a gap. We do not know whether OnePlus will end up making any major design changes, but there really is no point in fixing something that is not broken.
In fact, OnePlus has rebranded Oppo devices in the past and has launched them in select markets as its own (e.g. the OnePlus Pad). There is nothing stopping the Chinese company from doing so again.
OnePlus V Flip display rumors
There have been no leaks concerning the displays of the OnePlus V Flip. Even if the foldable does not end up being a rebranded clone of the Oppo Find N2 Flip, it is still likely to have an Oppo-inspired hinge design. Hence, the flexible display of the OnePlus V Flip should be creaseless, at the very least.
OnePlus V Flip battery rumors
The battery specifications of the OnePlus V Flip remain a mystery. As soon as we know anything about them, we will be updating this article accordingly.
OnePlus V Flip features and software rumors
We expect the OnePlus V Flip to be running a custom version of OnePlus’ Android-based operating system, OxygenOS. It will be interesting to see what kind of processor OnePlus opts for - will it be a Snapdragon SoC (like the ones in other OnePlus flagships) or a MediaTek chipset (as the one powering the Find N2)?
Should I wait for the OnePlus V Flip?
It is still too early to say whether the OnePlus V Flip is worth waiting for. If you are currently in the market for a foldable, going for a Samsung one could prove to be a better option.