OnePlus V Flip: news, rumors, expectations

Latest OnePlus V Flip news (Updated 7th April, 2023)





OnePlus V Flip release date rumors









Still, a recent bit of information from a trustworthy The first thing we want to know when a new smartphone is on the horizon is its release date. However, since this will be the first foldable from OnePlus, we simply cannot look at the past for hints.Still, a recent bit of information from a trustworthy source claims that the OnePlus V Flip will launch in Q3 2023, alongside the OnePlus V Fold. Actually, OnePlus itself has gone on record about the launch date of its upcoming foldables. At MWC 2023, the company stated that both new devices will make their debut in the second half of 2023.









OnePlus V Flip price rumors





Foldable smartphones are some of the most expensive handsets on the market, and for a good reason - manufacturing them is still a challenge for most companies. At the moment, we have no idea how the OnePlus V Flip will be priced at launch. However, it should be (slightly) cheaper than the Z Flip, and could cost along the lines of other Chinese clamshell-style foldables.





OnePlus V Flip camera rumors





The camera of the OnePlus V Flip is currently shrouded in secrecy. In fact, our only concrete expectation for now is the presence of Hasselblad branding, as is customary with high-end OnePlus devices.





OnePlus V Flip storage rumors





OnePlus is not all that stingy with storage, unlike many other manufacturers. And while we do not know what the storage configurations of the OnePlus V Flip are going to be, we expect fairly standard options, similar to those on the company's flagships.





OnePlus V Flip design rumors













In fact, OnePlus has rebranded Oppo devices in the past and has launched them in select markets as its own (e.g. the



In all fairness, the Oppo Find N2 Flip is actually a very nice clamshell foldable. It features a creaseless primary display, a best-in-class cover screen, and a hinge mechanism which allows it to fold without a gap. We do not know whether OnePlus will end up making any major design changes, but there really is no point in fixing something that is not broken. Perhaps the biggest bone of contention regarding the OnePlus V Flip is whether the device will be a carbon copy of the Oppo Find N2 Flip . Given that OnePlus is a subsidiary of Oppo, it is only natural for some degree of overlap to exist between the two devices.In fact, OnePlus has rebranded Oppo devices in the past and has launched them in select markets as its own (e.g. the OnePlus Pad ). There is nothing stopping the Chinese company from doing so again.In all fairness, the Oppo Find N2 Flip is actually a very nice clamshell foldable. It features a creaseless primary display, a best-in-class cover screen, and a hinge mechanism which allows it to fold without a gap. We do not know whether OnePlus will end up making any major design changes, but there really is no point in fixing something that is not broken.





OnePlus V Flip display rumors





There have been no leaks concerning the displays of the OnePlus V Flip. Even if the foldable does not end up being a rebranded clone of the Oppo Find N2 Flip, it is still likely to have an Oppo-inspired hinge design. Hence, the flexible display of the OnePlus V Flip should be creaseless, at the very least.





OnePlus V Flip battery rumors

The battery specifications of the OnePlus V Flip remain a mystery. As soon as we know anything about them, we will be updating this article accordingly.



OnePlus V Flip features and software rumors

We expect the OnePlus V Flip to be running a custom version of OnePlus’ Android-based operating system, OxygenOS. It will be interesting to see what kind of processor OnePlus opts for - will it be a Snapdragon SoC (like the ones in other OnePlus flagships) or a MediaTek chipset (as the one powering the Find N2)?





Should I wait for the OnePlus V Flip?

It is still too early to say whether the OnePlus V Flip is worth waiting for. If you are currently in the market for a foldable, going for a Samsung one could prove to be a better option.



