Galaxy S25 pre-order deal leaks, revealing a free accessory

Samsung is all set to reveal the Galaxy S25 series tomorrow. Pre-orders are expected to kick off the same day and early buyers will enjoy some special perks.





According to a new report from leaker billbil-kun , Samsung will offer free storage upgrades to anyone who orders during the pre-order period, which will last until February 6. This means that you will get more storage than you pay for and essentially save money in the process.









The base model will come in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities, the Galaxy S25 Plus will be available in 256GB and 512GB configurations, and the Ultra will be offered with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB of storage.





Although the report is about the French market, Samsung has been offering storage upgrade as a pre-order bonus for quite some time, so early buyers in other markets will probably also be offered this perk.









The report also says that Samsung and other merchants may also offer other pre-order perks, including better trade-in values and a charger in addition to free storage upgrades to early Galaxy S25 buyers.





There was a time when makers of top Android phones used to offer free accessories to pre-order buyers, and it would be great to see that trend return. While storage upgrades are great, nothing beats physical freebies.



Also, it's kind of funny that chargers, something that used to be bundled in for free, might now be used to entice consumers to buy phones. How times have changed!



