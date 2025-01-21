Galaxy S25 pre-order deal leaks, revealing a free accessory

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Android Galaxy S Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy S25 pre-order deal
Samsung is all set to reveal the Galaxy S25 series tomorrow. Pre-orders are expected to kick off the same day and early buyers will enjoy some special perks.

According to a new report from leaker billbil-kun, Samsung will offer free storage upgrades to anyone who orders during the pre-order period, which will last until February 6. This means that you will get more storage than you pay for and essentially save money in the process. 

The phones will be released on February 7, though deliveries may start early for pre-order buyers.

Reserve your Galaxy S25 Ultra at Samsung!

Pre-reserve your Galaxy S25 Ultra without any strings at the Samsung Store! By doing so, you receive a $50 Samsung Credit, plus additional savings of up to $1,250! Additionally, you get a chance to win $5,000!
Reserve at Samsung

Reserve your Galaxy S25 Plus at Samsung!

Pre-reserve your Galaxy S25+ today to receive a $50 Samsung Credit. You can also get up to $1,250 additional savings when you reserve a unit and pre-order one, plus a chance to win $5,000! Don't miss out on Samsung's no-strings-attached reservation campaign.
Reserve at Samsung

The base model will come in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities, the Galaxy S25 Plus will be available in 256GB and 512GB configurations, and the Ultra will be offered with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB of storage.

Although the report is about the French market, Samsung has been offering storage upgrade as a pre-order bonus for quite some time, so early buyers in other markets will probably also be offered this perk.

Most reports indicate that the new phones will be priced the same as their predecessors, though the 512GB models might cost a little more. We assume the same to be true for the Galaxy S25 Ultra's 1TB model.

The report also says that Samsung and other merchants may also offer other pre-order perks, including better trade-in values and a charger in addition to free storage upgrades to early Galaxy S25 buyers.

There was a time when makers of top Android phones used to offer free accessories to pre-order buyers, and it would be great to see that trend return. While storage upgrades are great, nothing beats physical freebies. 

Also, it's kind of funny that chargers, something that used to be bundled in for free, might now be used to entice consumers to buy phones. How times have changed!

Additionally, Samsung may also offer a free Gemini Advanced trial to Galaxy S25 buyers, but this perk will not necessarily be limited to early buyers.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future

Latest News

T-Mobile baffles owners of latest iPhone models with its new text
T-Mobile baffles owners of latest iPhone models with its new text
Netflix raises monthly prices after a strong earnings report sends the stock soaring $125
Netflix raises monthly prices after a strong earnings report sends the stock soaring $125
Xiaomi 15 Ultra coming to global markets in Q1 2025
Xiaomi 15 Ultra coming to global markets in Q1 2025
Fitbit releases update to fix battery overheating issues, offers $50 credit to those affected
Fitbit releases update to fix battery overheating issues, offers $50 credit to those affected
It seems like the Galaxy S25 will be as boring as the iPhone 16
It seems like the Galaxy S25 will be as boring as the iPhone 16
Alleged iPhone 17 units photographed with Pixel-style camera bar
Alleged iPhone 17 units photographed with Pixel-style camera bar
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless