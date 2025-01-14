Here's how to get your hands on Galaxy S25 before anyone else
At this point, we have a fair idea of what the Galaxy S25 series will offer. Sure, Samsung may still have a surprise or two up its sleeve, but the core specs and design are unlikely to stray far from rumors. If you have made up your mind about buying one of the new phones, you should consider pre-ordering it.
This roughly aligns with a previously leaked release schedule, which was off by a day. Taking into account that error, pre-orders will most likely begin on January 23 and close on February 2. That leak also said that pre-order customers would get the phone before others.
It's not clear what kind of pre-order bonuses will be offered this time around and whether the company will offer free storage upgrades and gift cards or credits to early buyers. The phones are rumored to get free access to Gemini Advanced for up to a year. We had a hunch that this free access to Google's most powerful chatbot and AI models is going to be one of the pre-order perks.
Ishan also says that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will come in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB variants in India, and it will be available in the colors Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, Titanium Silver Blue, Titanium Pink Gold, Titanium White Silver, Titanium Jade Green, and Titanium Jet Black.
The other two models will come in 256GB and 512GB capacities and color choices will include Blue Black, Silver Shadow, Pink Gold, Coral Red, Mint, and Navy or Icy Blue.
Samsung's Unpacked event where it will reveal the Galaxy S25 series is confirmed to take place on January 22. According to leaker Ishan Agarwal, deliveries will start on February 3 in India for users who pre-order. Others will have to wait until February 9 to get their hands on the new devices as that's when they will hit the shelves in India. In other markets, the phone might go on sale a little earlier.
Leaker reveals that pre-order customers will get their Galaxy S25 before other customers.
And now, it looks like Samsung will also use early delivery as a means to entice consumers into pre-ordering the device, which a couple of reports say might cost more than its predecessor.
You can reserve the phones already and earn free credit.
