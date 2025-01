Here's how to get your hands on Galaxy S25 before anyone else

Galaxy S25









This roughly aligns with a previously leaked release schedule, which was off by a day. Taking into account that error,

It's not clear what kind of pre-order bonuses will be offered this time around and whether the company will offer free storage upgrades and gift cards or credits to early buyers. The phones are rumored to



Ishan also says that the



The other two models will come in 256GB and 512GB capacities and color choices will include Blue Black, Silver Shadow, Pink Gold, Coral Red, Mint, and Navy or Icy Blue.



At this point, we have a fair idea of what the Galaxy S25 series will offer. Sure, Samsung may still have a surprise or two up its sleeve, but the core specs and design are unlikely to stray far from rumors. If you have made up your mind about buying one of the new phones, you should consider pre-ordering it.Samsung's Unpacked event where it will reveal theseries is confirmed to take place on January 22. According to leaker Ishan Agarwal , deliveries will start on February 3 in India for users who pre-order. Others will have to wait until February 9 to get their hands on the new devices as that's when they will hit the shelves in India. In other markets, the phone might go on sale a little earlier.