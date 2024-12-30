If this is Samsung Galaxy S25 pre-order bonus, you might not like it
The Galaxy S25 family is allegedly set to be announced on January 22. Pre-orders will apparently go live two days later, on January 24. The phones will undoubtedly go on to become one of the best phones of 2024, based on what we know about them already. Per a new report, the phones will include a free Gemini Advanced trial.
The folks at Android Authority analyzed the latest version of the Google app and stumbled upon code snippets that suggest that buyers of Samsung's upcoming phones will get to use Gemini Advanced for free for varying durations.
Gemini Advanced gives you access to Google's most powerful chatbot and AI models and priority access to the latest features. It costs $19.99 a month but the first month is on Google.
Apparently, Galaxy S25 buyers will get three months of free Gemini Advanced, while Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra buyers should expect six months and 12 months, respectively, of subscription at no cost.
After all, Google also provided a free Gemini Advanced subscription for a year to early Pixel 9 Pro buyers, so Samsung may do the same. However - and we may be reading too much into this - this may be the only pre-order perk.
Last year, during the Galaxy S24 pre-order period, Samsung offered free storage upgrades, and gift cards or credits, which could be used towards accessories like earbuds and smartwatches. Buyers tend to prefer tangible freebies over software perks during the pre-order period, and if Google Advanced is all Samsung is going to offer, it may put some people off.
While customer purchase decisions don't hinge on AI features, tech companies aren't backing down anytime soon from convincing you that you need them.
Code snippets suggest Samsung Galaxy S25 buyers will get free access to Gemini Advanced. | Image Credit - Android Authority
We wonder whether this offer will only be for pre-orders, though the report doesn't say so.
Regardless, since AI has become an important facet of life, no one is going to mind free access to Google's best AI models.
