Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Android Galaxy S Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra promotional image
Even though we're just a few days away from the moment everything will become clear and official, the Galaxy S25 pricing speculation saga seems to be far from over, with a new Korean media report (translated here) essentially contradicting a recent rumor from the same point of origin in a key aspect.

It was less than a week ago that we heard Samsung had decided against keeping the prices of its next ultra-high-end handsets at the same levels as last year's Galaxy S24 family, and now it appears that the company may have reconsidered... again, at least as far as entry-level variants in its domestic market are concerned.

Reserve your Galaxy S25 Ultra at Samsung!

Pre-reserve your Galaxy S25 Ultra without any strings at the Samsung Store! By doing so, you receive a $50 Samsung Credit, plus additional savings of up to $1,250! Additionally, you get a chance to win $5,000!
Reserve at Samsung

Reserve your Galaxy S25 Plus at Samsung!

Pre-reserve your Galaxy S25+ today and get big bonuses! Reserving a unit now gives you a $50 Samsung Credit. On top of that, you'll enter into a sweepstakes with a $5,000 Samsung Credit for one winner. But that's not all! You can also get up to $1,250 additional savings when you reserve a unit and pre-order one with enhanced trade-in credits and more!
Reserve at Samsung

Don't get too excited just yet!


Before you start your celebratory dance, it's crucial to note that today's information exclusively applies to South Korea. Yes, a price hike in a specific region often has global repercussions, and similarly, if Samsung doesn't plan to raise prices (after all) in a market as pivotal as its homeland, that might mean something for other countries and regions too.

But that's definitely not always the case, so for the time being, it's probably still wise to expect the Galaxy S25 series to cost a bit more than the S24 trio in the US or Europe. That's due to a few objective reasons, like the adoption of a vastly improved (and thus more expensive) Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and the "vanilla" S25 model bumping the S24's 8GB RAM count all the way up to 12 gigs.


Of course, the same upgrades are likely to happen in South Korea, and yet Samsung is today tipped to price the base Galaxy S25 at 1,155,000 won while charging KRW 1,353,000 and 1,698,400 won for the S25 Plus and S25 Ultra respectively.

All those numbers apply to 256GB storage configurations, and there's really no point in converting them to currency most of you might be more familiar with. The only detail you need to remember is that these are the exact same local starting prices of the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra from almost a year ago, which makes me hopeful that even if a Western increase is in the cards, it won't be very drastic.

A small hike is still coming to Korea for 512GB variants


Like I said, you really shouldn't be celebrating prematurely, and this is the second big reason for that. Yes, Samsung apparently plans to price the S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra with 512GB storage a little higher than their counterparts from 2024, although the emphasis there is undoubtedly on "little."

We're talking individual jumps of only 15,400 to 25,400 won, which equates to no more than $18. That's practically nothing for a trio of super-premium phones costing a small fortune to begin with, but once again, it's not entirely clear how this trivial change will translate in North America and the old continent.


One thing that I am fully expecting to cross borders is a launch promotion offering 512GB models at the regular prices of 256GB variants. Of course, you also have to keep in mind that the non-Plus and non-Ultra Galaxy S25 is likely to start at 128 gigs of internal storage space rather than 256GB outside of South Korea, in which case the same introductory deal could apply to the latter model in relation to the former configuration.

Bottom line, nothing is etched in stone at the moment regarding Samsung's US Galaxy S25 series pricing, but there is still hope that the company's next big thing(s) will cost the same as (or at least very close to) their predecessors. Now wouldn't that be something?
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
The Galaxy S25 Ultra: in 2025, a flagship's magic is in the details
The Galaxy S25 Ultra: in 2025, a flagship's magic is in the details
Leaked Galaxy S25 promotional images show off Samsung’s newest phones ahead of launch
Leaked Galaxy S25 promotional images show off Samsung’s newest phones ahead of launch

Latest News

Hurry, less than 24 hours left to grab the Apple Watch Series 9 for $120 off at Best Buy
Hurry, less than 24 hours left to grab the Apple Watch Series 9 for $120 off at Best Buy
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
The budget Moto G Power 5G (2024) gets a splendid $120 discount at the official store
The budget Moto G Power 5G (2024) gets a splendid $120 discount at the official store
Galaxy Z Fold 7 might use lower cost binned Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
Galaxy Z Fold 7 might use lower cost binned Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
Apple is giving up the chance to easily get more iPhone users
Apple is giving up the chance to easily get more iPhone users
Lifesaving Apple Watch feature came to the rescue of Tim Cook's dad
Lifesaving Apple Watch feature came to the rescue of Tim Cook's dad
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless