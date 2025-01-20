Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour





It was less than a week ago that we heard Samsung had Galaxy S24 family, and now it appears that the company may have reconsidered... again, at least as far as entry-level variants in its domestic market are concerned. It was less than a week ago that we heard Samsung had decided against keeping the prices of its next ultra-high-end handsets at the same levels as last year'sfamily, and now it appears that the company may have reconsidered... again, at least as far as entry-level variants in its domestic market are concerned.

might mean something for other countries and regions too. Before you start your celebratory dance, it's crucial to note that today's information exclusively applies to South Korea. Yes, a price hike in a specific region often has global repercussions, and similarly, if Samsung doesn't plan to raise prices (after all) in a market as pivotal as its homeland, thatmean something for other countries and regions too.





Galaxy S25 series to cost a bit more than the S24 trio in the US or Europe. That's due to a few objective reasons, like the adoption of a vastly improved (and thus more expensive) But that's definitely not always the case, so for the time being, it's probably still wise to expect theseries to cost a bit more than the S24 trio in the US or Europe. That's due to a few objective reasons, like the adoption of a vastly improved (and thus more expensive) Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and the "vanilla" S25 model bumping the S24's 8GB RAM count all the way up to 12 gigs.



Galaxy S24 All those numbers apply to 256GB storage configurations, and there's really no point in converting them to currency most of you might be more familiar with. The only detail you need to remember is that these are the exact same local starting prices of the S24 Plus , and S24 Ultra from almost a year ago, which makes me hopeful that even if a Western increase is in the cards, it won't be very drastic.

Like I said, you really shouldn't be celebrating prematurely, and this is the second big reason for that. Yes, Samsung apparently plans to price the S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra with 512GB storage a little higher than their counterparts from 2024, although the emphasis there is undoubtedly on "little." Like I said, you really shouldn't be celebrating prematurely, and this is the second big reason for that. Yes, Samsung apparently plans to price the S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra with 512GB storage a little higher than their counterparts from 2024, although the emphasis there is undoubtedly on "little."





We're talking individual jumps of only 15,400 to 25,400 won, which equates to no more than $18. That's practically nothing for a trio of super-premium phones costing a small fortune to begin with, but once again, it's not entirely clear how this trivial change will translate in North America and the old continent.









Galaxy S25 One thing that I am fully expecting to cross borders is a launch promotion offering 512GB models at the regular prices of 256GB variants. Of course, you also have to keep in mind that the non-Plus and non-Ultrais likely to start at 128 gigs of internal storage space rather than 256GB outside of South Korea, in which case the same introductory deal could apply to the latter model in relation to the former configuration.





Bottom line, nothing is etched in stone at the moment regarding Samsung's US Galaxy S25 series pricing, but there is still hope that the company's next big thing(s) will cost the same as (or at least very close to) their predecessors. Now wouldn't that be something?