Samsung Galaxy S25 to abandon Exynos in favor of Snapdragon in all markets

Ming-Chi Kuo then goes on to analyze the effects of such a situation, stating that it will be a boost to Qualcomm and TSMC, with the latter being the exclusive manufacturer of Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 silicon. According to the latest info from DigitalChatStation, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will be significantly more expensive than its predecessor, leading to even higher financial gains for TSMC and Qualcomm.





Whether or not this will then lead to a price bump for the MSRP of the Galaxy S25 series , it's not clear. Of course, we should all take this rumor with a grain of salt, as it's just that—a rumor. But given the very solid track record of Ming-Chi Kuo, there's a good chance the Galaxy S25 series to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 silicon exclusively. What do you think about it? Would you miss Exynos on the Galaxy S25? Let us know in the comments below.

In the past couple of years, Samsung has been criticized for using Exynos chips, especially in flagship models, as its performance sometimes fell short of the same models equipped with Snapdragon silicon. At one point, there was even a petition by angry users to ban Exynos chips from flagship Samsung smartphones.The case seems to be different here, as Kuo points out that the decision to use Qualcomm as an exclusive supplier lies inThe Galaxy S25 series was supposed to use the Exynos 2500 as an alternative to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 in some markets, such as Europe, the UK, and India.